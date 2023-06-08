AI and humans collaborate on the design of the first robot created by ChatGPT

A new milestone in human-artificial intelligence collaboration has been reached with the help of ChatGPT, the language model developed by OpenAI. In a case study, researchers have used ChatGPT to design and build a tomato picking robot, demonstrating the potential for collaboration between humans and language models.

The development and advancement of artificial intelligence continues to amaze with its ever-expanding capabilities. On this occasion, researchers have used the ChatGPT language model, developed by OpenAI, to design and build a tomato picking robot. Although ChatGPT is a text-based language model, it has proven to be a valuable tool in the robot design and construction process. This case study highlights the collaboration between artificial intelligence and humans, and how together they can drive significant advances in robotics.

The role of ChatGPT in the design of the tomato picking robot

The team of researchers from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) faced the challenge of designing a tomato picking robot. To do this, they enlisted the help of ChatGPT-3, a language model capable of processing and understanding large amounts of text data.

The first step was to ask ChatGPT about future challenges for humanity. The model proposed three areas: food supply, population aging and climate change. The researchers chose food supply as the most promising direction for the robot’s design, as it fell outside their area of ​​expertise.

Using ChatGPT’s ability to access global data from academic journals, technical manuals, books, and the media, the researchers asked the model about the characteristics a tomato picking robot should have. ChatGPT proposed a motorized gripping system to detach ripe tomatoes from the plant.

Human-AI collaboration in the design and construction of the robot

With the general design decided, the researchers turned to the specific details, such as the selection of construction materials and the creation of the computer code that would control it. However, it should be noted that language models are not yet capable of generating complete CAD models, evaluating code, or automatically manufacturing a robot. Therefore, the researchers took on a technical role at this stage, collaborating with ChatGPT to optimize the code written by the model, finalize the CAD, and build the robot.

Successful tests and reflections on human-AI collaboration

The robot arm was built based on technical suggestions provided by ChatGPT and then tested in the real world, where it demonstrated its ability to successfully pick tomatoes. The researchers believe that this case study demonstrates the potential to transform the design process through collaboration between humans and language models. However, they also point to common sense and ethical concerns that may arise from this collaboration.

Among the concerns raised are issues of bias, plagiarism, and intellectual property rights. Researchers question whether a design generated by a language model can be considered “novel” since it uses existing knowledge.

This project highlights the potential for collaboration between artificial intelligence and humans in the development of advanced technologies. Although there are ethical challenges and concerns, when properly managed, these collaborations can drive the advancement of robotics and deliver beneficial outcomes for society.