Agreement to bring programming skills to girls and young women

Today, March 8, International Women’s Day, is also being reflected in the world of technology. Proof of this are the reminders that many Internet services are offering us on social networks about the contributions that women have been making to the world of technology throughout history.

But taking the leap from the past to the future, we now find ourselves with an initiative that tries to bring technology to a greater number of women. In this regard, the start-up company Erase All Kittens, from the United Kingdom, specialized in developing programming skills among the little ones through its own game, has signed an agreement with the distribution company Tescoone of the UK’s largest supermarket operators.



The idea is that Tesco users can use their Tesco Clubcard coupons to purchase an annual subscription to Erase All Kittens for just £9.99, equivalent to around €12 in exchange, directly from the Tesco website.

According to a spokesperson for the distribution company Tesco:

We are delighted to partner with Erase All Kittens, whose work encouraging girls to code is vitally important in a world where digital literacy is vital to our everyday lives.

Erase All Kittens is a aa programming teaching game aimed at children between 7 and 13 years old, who will have to use HTML and CSS programming to create and correct different levels that allow all the kittens to be saved Mario Kart style.

Over the past year it raised $1 million in seed funding, and It currently houses more than 160,000 players from some 4,000 educational centers belonging to more than one hundred countries..

Its methodology has earned it a series of awards, although the emerging company is already working to continue promoting the development of programming skills, incorporating new levels that will serve as a further advance in learning HTML, CSS and Javascript.

According to Dee Saigal, CEO and co-founder of Erase All Kittens:

There’s still a huge misconception that coding and engineering are more for kids, when it’s actually a gender bias that keeps women out of STEM careers.

Thus…:

Unless more girls and young women learn to use technology to shape the world we live in, the gender gap will continue to grow. We created Erase All Kittens to tackle this problem on a global scale, and we’re incredibly excited to partner with Tesco to inspire more girls across the UK to code and create

Perhaps this is one of the seeds that will allow us to see significant new contributions from women to the world of technology in the future.

Via: TechCrunch