Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more important in the life of society. And now it’s just as relevant to the restaurant world, which was brought into this technology thanks to the pandemic and the need to switch to online ordering.

In fact, it seems that this trend will not change, as the market research report predicts that the global restaurant management software market will grow nearly 15% annually. Fact that leaves us with 6,950 million dollars in 2025.

What common restaurant problem will Agot Al help solve?

Agot AI co-founders Evan DeSantola and Alex Litzenberger. Credits: Agot Al

With the increase in online ordering, restaurants are faced with a serious problem every day: the possibility of sending incorrect orders to their customers. And, as we all know, this is not beneficial for the restaurant or customer.

And this is where Agot Al comes in, a company that is using machine learning to develop computer vision technology. Right now, it’s geared toward quick-service restaurants, which will help them avoid mistakes with customer orders.

How does this system work? This product will confirm order accuracy in real time for orders that are typically received online. After verification, it will notify employees if any requests require immediate correction. Imagine how many restaurants will be spared the hassle of taking refunds because they missed adding ketchup or cheese.

The usefulness of this system does not surprise many, since Agot Al, a company that was founded three years ago by Evan DeSantola and Alex Litzenberger, has always had a huge commitment to improve restaurant operations, reward employees and improve the experience. of customers.

A technology that could be expanded to more than one restaurant

Since presenting this technology, the company has not stopped working with a group of big brands to be able to implement it. Among those companies is Yum! Brands, with which Agot Al is partnering to test its technology in 20 restaurants. And if the pilot is successful, they could reach more than 100.

What does Agot Al hope to achieve?

Yum! Brands is not only a client, but also an investor of Agot Al, who participated in Agot’s $12 million funding round. Thus, Agot will use all that capital to grow its engineering team, which will increase more pilot programs with quick service restaurant brands.

And, in turn, it would help add more features so restaurants can provide a better drive-thru and behind-the-counter experience. Confidence in the project is so great that Agot’s commercial director (Mike Regan) thinks that in two years Agot will take over most of the quick service restaurants.