AGON PRO AG274QZM arrives as an ultra-fast 240 Hz gaming monitor

Expanding its family of professional gaming monitors, this time AOC surprises us with the arrival of the AGON PRO AG274QZM, a gaming monitor focused on maximum performanceequipped with an IPS MiniLED panel with QHD resolution and an ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, perfect for the most demanding and competitive gamers.

And it is that despite the fact that on this occasion we will not have a direct association with any game, this family is still oriented to both professional gamers and electronic sports enthusiasts. Sharing the basic design of the AGON PROthis monitor comes in an award-winning format (with a Red Dot Design Award) focused on an ergonomic and resistant support with integrated cable management; height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments; Y a monitor protector included that will allow us to avoid reflections and other ambient lights in our room.

Thus, we find a 27-inch panel with a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certificate capable of reproducing a segment of 1.07 billion colors that, together with its QHD resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate, presents us with the best combination of features for today’s high-end games. And it is that although it is not a 4K monitor, the QHD resolution offers an ideal point for the most present GPUs in the equipment of the players.

On the other hand, the 240Hz refresh rate represents the new entry level for competitive FPS gamers, making a tremendous leap over 144Hz or 165Hz monitors; with a true GtG response time of 1 millisecondand the support of NVIDIA G-Sync technology, that will avoid tearing, stuttering and anti-ghosting problems, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted playback.

Although without a doubt the main feature of the AGON PRO AG274QZM is its panel with MiniLED backlight with 576 individual dimming zones. By turning on the backlight only on a small part of the panel, the monitor can achieve a brightness of up to 1200 nits to show bright visual features like sunlight, fire, etc., while showing dark and deep shadows at the same time. This high dynamic range greatly increases the perceived contrast ratio and provides a rich, vivid and immersive gaming experience.

Dating its availability for next June on the brand’s official website, the AGON PRO AG274QZM will have a starting price of 999.99 pounds, aiming to exceed 1,000 euros at its launch in Europe.