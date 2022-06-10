AGM Glory G1S, an impressive new mobile with a thermal sensor

Mobile phones with a thermal sensor are becoming more and more common in the market. They are widely used in engineering, mining, plumbing… in all sectors where it is necessary to verify if there are hotter areas, and we are increasingly talking about better resolution and precision.

Today is the launch of the new AGM Mobile model, the AGM Glory G1S, and they have a thermal camera with a 256×192 resolution and a frame rate of 25 FPS, higher than what is already in this segment.

Available for $699

We are talking about a mobile resistant to water, dust and shock, robust, resistant and tested in extreme conditions.

AGM Glory G1S is lighter than AGM Glory Pro. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, 5G frequency bands, 8GB Ram with 128GB Rom expandable to 512GB, 5500 mAh long battery life, IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD protection. -810H… but what is striking is its camera module:

As you can see, it has a 48MP Sony main camera, a 20MP Sony infrared night camera and a 2MP macro, along with the aforementioned thermal sensor.

It boasts the best thermal imaging camera among all phones, and its Snapdragon 480 enables Glory G1S to access 5G internet with fast performance, so you can take measurements, videos and professional information and send it quickly.

On endurance, the Glory G1S can safely cope with 1.5 meter drops, block 99% of dust, and survive 30 minutes under 1.5 meters of water (so you can check the temperature of underwater equipment, even at dark).

The Glory G1S supports 18w fast charging, and a charging cradle is included, so you can put it on its cradle and ignore it until fast charging does its job.

A great phone for an increasingly visible category.

