Agile software development: Using flight levels to improve SAFe

The lecture video uses practical examples to show how levels can be used within the framework of SAFe.

The open framework Scaled Framework (SAFe) provides organizational and workflow patterns to support companies in the use of agile and lean methods. At the Flight Levels Day online conference, Matías E. Fernández and Franziska Hoberg from Swisscom demonstrated how it can be used in conjunction with Flight Levels based on their own experiences.

As part of the inside agile conference series, they gave participants insights into some of their experiments. In the lecture video, the speakers show, for example, a Big Room Ranking at portfolio level or the publication of a “State of Value Streams Report”. They are largely based on their cognitive model, which was influenced by Flight Levels. The talk given last fall at Flight Levels Day is now available free of charge.

Matias E. Fernandez

Matías E. Fernández is Head of Organization Enablement, Swisscom (Switzerland) Ltd. Matías’ passion is to help companies achieve outstanding and sustainable results that exceed customer expectations. He describes himself as a DevOps and SRE evangelist, Kanban practitioner and lean startup advocate. He is an avid learner and challenger of the status quo. Since 2017 he has been supporting Swisscom (Switzerland) AG in the transformation to new ways of working.

Franziska Hoberg

Franziska Hoberg is Agile Coach at Swisscom (Switzerland) AG. Franziska’s passion is empowering people and creating an environment in which everyone can develop their potential. She describes herself as an agile evangelist, Kanban practitioner, ambassador for New Work and advocate for diversity. She is an avid learner, whether it’s about work, sports or music. Since 2019 she has been supporting Swisscom (Switzerland) AG in the transformation to new forms of work.

