Agile companies: workshops for flight levels newcomers and advanced

As part of Levels Day 2022, two half-day workshops on October 6th and 11th offer an introduction and in-depth insights into Flight Levels.

Before and after the Flight Levels Day 2022 online conference day, interested parties can deepen their knowledge of the method: the organizers voonze developer and dpunkt.verlag in cooperation with the Flight Levels Academy offer two half-day online workshops in English. Speakers from all over the world have been invited to the conference from the inside agile conference series, which will also be held in English on October 10th. Anyone who would like to benefit from her expert knowledge in six lectures and two panel discussions can still secure tickets at the early bird price.

The online conference Flight Levels Day took place for the first time last autumn. Anyone who took part and listened to the lecture by Matías E. Fernández and Franziska Hoberg on the use of flight levels to improve SAFe, for example, will find new lecture topics in this year’s program. Participation in the workshops is also open to both beginners and those interested in flight levels.

Getting started with interactive simulation

The preceding workshop “Flight Levels Introduction with Interactive Simulation of Flight Levels” will be held by Business Coach Henriette Wienges and Flight Levels Guide Kerstin Lerner on October 6th. The experts teach the participants the basics of Flight Levels in the four-hour afternoon workshop. Those who take part should learn how strategy can be translated into action.

The workshop is aimed at all those who are interested in the success of their company – whether they are agile coaches, product managers or executives with personnel responsibility. It is suitable for both beginners and advanced and shows the basics of the Flight Levels model. The trainers also offer an interactive learning simulation and a sneak preview of the Flight Levels System Architecture.

“Flight Levels Introduction with Interactive Simulation of Flight Levels”, October 6, 2022, 3-7 p.m

The workshop “Data-Driven Improvement and Coaching for Flight Level Systems”, which specialist author and trainer Troy Magennis is offering on October 11, is also suitable for beginners and advanced users. Not only those who attended the Flight Levels Day the day before can take part, because the workshops can also be booked independently of a conference participation.

Troy Magennis shows how metrics can be used for flight level system improvement and monitoring and which ones are suitable for each flight level 1, 2 or 3. After the workshop, the participants should know how to use metrics in a safe and productive way in the company. It should not be neglected how metrics can be presented to other people and teams in a meaningful way and which mistakes should be avoided in the presentation.

“Data-Driven Improvement and Coaching for Flight Levels Systems”, October 11, 2022, 4-8 p.m

Early bird save until September 21st

A ticket for one of the half-day workshops can be purchased for 349 euros (all prices plus 19% VAT). Tickets for the online conference day are available until September 21, 2022 with an early bird discount for 199 euros. The organizers of the Flight Levels Day follow the approach of being accessible to international participants and therefore take into account the purchasing power of different countries in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Those wishing to attend the conference with a group can contact the events team for group discounts.

Visit the conference website for more information on the first international Flight Levels Day. If you want to stay up to date about Flight Levels Day and other inside agile conferences, you can subscribe to the newsletter there or follow the organizers on Twitter.



(May)

