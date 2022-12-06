Age verification tests are coming to Facebook Dating

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and other popular networking platforms, does not want people under 18 to use Facebook Dating, Facebook’s dating platform, seeking in practice to offer experiences to users according to their age levels.

To do this, it has now begun testing the first user age verification methods on Facebook Dating in the United States. The company points out that if a certain user is suspected of being a minor, they will be put through a verification process.



To do this, you can choose a selfie video or upload a copy of your official document.

Trying to prevent the service from being used by people under 18 years of age

Regarding the selfie video, the user will be offered indications on the screen, and with the help of Yoti technology, also used in age verification processes on Instagram, they will be able to know if they are really of legal age or a minor. who has wanted to pass as a user over 18 years of age.

Meta says that:

After taking a selfie video, we share a still from the video with Yoti and nothing else. Yoti’s technology estimates her age based on her facial features, shares that estimate with us, and then the image is immediately deleted. The technology cannot recognize her identity, only her age.

Regarding the sending of a copy of the official document, Meta points out that it will be encrypted and stored securely, and will not be exposed either in the profile or to other people in the Facebook application, being able to determine the time in which the copy will be saved .

Meta indicates that with the use of the verification tools it is managing to help people find themselves within the appropriate experiences for their age, in whose tests on Instagram since last June they are discovering that:

about four times as many people were more likely to complete our age verification requirements (when trying to change their date of birth from under 18 to over 18)

And on the other hand:

We were also able to stop the 96% of teens who tried to edit their 18 to 18+ birthdays on Instagram from doing so. And we found that 81% of people presented with our options menu chose to use Yoti’s selfie video to verify their age.

It seems that the investments in verification are paying off, so it is possible that in light of this, Meta could consider it for other services where the age factor is taken into account.

More information: Goal