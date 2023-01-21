Age of Wonders 4 announced and release date set for consoles and PC

This Thursday (19), Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios announced the game age of wonders 4 for consoles and PC, as the continuation of the franchise of 4X strategy games and tactical turn-based combat.

Four years after the spin off set in science-fiction, planetfall, this title will allow you to explore new magical kingdoms, in which the player will have to control a faction that is growing and changing as the empire expands at every turn. Watch the trailer below:

Age of Wonders 4 it will also bring a reworked history event system, as well as high customization of empires. Thus, the player will be able to repeat the experience several times, always in a different way from the previous one.

The sorcerer kings will return to their realms to rule as gods among mortals. In turn, the player will need to master the tomes of magic, to advance with his people and experience the battle. Depending on the choices made, new possibilities and tactical advantages will emerge.