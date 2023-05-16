Again? Apple accused of planned obsolescence of iPhones in France

Apple has already been accused of planned obsolescence in several countries such as Europe, Portugal, France and many other countries. Now the company is being investigated for the same practice again by the Paris Public Ministry.

In the complaint, HOP says that Apple limited the ability to repair iPhones by associating parts with devices, which can be configured as planned obsolescence by preventing users from keeping their smartphones working longer.

According to a report by the AFP news agency, the investigation was opened in December 2022 following a complaint of misleading marketing practices and program obsolescence by the NGO Halte a L’Obsolescence Programmee (HOP).

The practice of associating the serial numbers of spare parts with those of iPhones, including through microchips, is abusive, giving the manufacturer the ability to limit repairs by unauthorized repairers or remotely degrade a smartphone repaired with generic parts.

Explaining better, the NGO does not approve of the obligation to enter the iPhone’s serial number for it to be repaired, as the operation is only released if the returned part number matches that of the device.

Therefore, HOP argues that the idea is to “guarantee the right to repair devices in accordance with the logic of the real circular economy”.

As the investigations are still ongoing, we will have to wait a little longer to find out details such as the fine amounts proposed by the process, if it is considered valid by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office.