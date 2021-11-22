Afterwork IT, an online meeting between CTOs, December 1, 2021

There are more and more online tools that allow you to meet other professionals without having to travel, tools that move away from the videoconference format to offer more natural experiences, such as changing tables to chat with a group, for example.

This is what is done at the La Latina Valley business and debate club, a club in which I actively participate and which has launched the call for the 54th Online Afterwork between CTOs, CIOs and CISOs.

It will be held on December 1 from 5:15 to 7:45 pm (Madrid Time, CET), and the idea is that we can exchange ideas and do business by approaching the tables that deal with the most interesting topics, as appreciated and the upper figure.

In the last edition we were 122 technology directors (in April), and for this session we will have 125 already registered.

There will be a total of 20 thematic tables, and among the issues to be discussed we will have: Telework, digital transformation, eCommerce, outsourcing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, team management, talk between CTOs, talk between CIOs, cloud work, product strategy, internationalization , IT trends, human resources and cloud infrastructure.

You can register at lalatinavalley.es, where we have the list of participating companies, sponsors and professionals who will contribute their experience to the event.