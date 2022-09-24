After wave of coups, TSE issues warning about message of alleged voter registration canceled

HomeTech NewsAfter wave of coups, TSE issues warning about message of alleged voter...

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) published last Wednesday, 21, a statement warning Europeian voters about a new scam circulating on social networks, especially on channels such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Facebook and text messages received by SMS. .

According to the note, a high number of voters reported to the agency that they had received messages on behalf of the Electoral Justice (JE) informing them of the cancellation of the voter registration card, an essential document for citizens to exercise their voting power in the general elections of the day. October 2.

As the TSE explains, the fake message brings a link that directs the victim to a page where they must inform their personal data (full name, affiliation, identity documents, etc.) so that the title is “unblocked”. This type of scam is known as phishing and consists of capturing information through a fraudulent website.

This is not the first time that the Electoral Justice is used by cybercriminals to obtain personal data from Europeians and extort victims over the internet, this, because the TSE says that it constantly receives reports from people who seek the Court to confirm if there are pending issues in their CPF. next to Justice.

The alert emphasizes that “the Electoral Justice never communicates the cancellation of voter registration cards or any registration irregularity through email messages or applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram.”, noting that the receipt of any message on behalf of the TSE through these channels is blow.

On the TSE website it is possible to consult the electoral situation free of charge and in a safe way. To do so, just go to the TSE Portal (access) and on the right side menu click on “Electoral status’.

