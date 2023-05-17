After the success of Sonic, Sega wants to bring other franchises to theaters

The era of movies and series based on video games seems to have finally reached its peak. After years of living with terrible adaptations that did not do justice to the original works, Hollywood has finally delivered quality productions that please fans and also those who did not know the franchises. Sonic films are certainly one of the greatest examples of this, and Sega is so happy with the result achieved by the productions that it is already thinking about taking other franchises from its wide catalog to the big screen.

Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Sammy, and Koichi Fukazawa, the CFO, were recently asked about the possibility of making non-Sonic films during a Q&A following the publication of the company's annual earnings report. We'd like to take on challenges outside of Sonic's intellectual property, should the opportunity arise. If we can combine the timing of game launches with the release of movies, it would be extremely effective from a marketing point of view and also bring significant benefits, such as increasing awareness of our intellectual properties and increasing the number of touchpoints for customers, just like we did with the Sonic movie.