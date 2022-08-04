After the OnePlus 10T, it’s OxygenOS 13’s turn to show up

13 steals the show from the 10T with the first official announcements regarding its availability, its new design and the features included in the interface.

after-the-OnePlus-10T-its-OxygenOS-13s-turn-to-show.jpg">

OnePlus is not idle in this sweltering summer. After the presentation of the OnePlus 10T, which will be released on August 25, the manufacturer has unveiled the new version of its overlay: OxygenOS 13.

The first smartphone to benefit from the update to OxygenOS 13 will be the OnePlus 10 Pro. This will be followed by the new OnePlus 10T, launched under OxygenOS 12, which will be upgraded to OxygenOS 13 before the end of 2022. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 series as well as certain models of OnePlus Nord will follow later.

OxygenOS 13 gets a new design

With OxygenOS 13, OnePlus changes its home interface to a design “aquamorphic”which is distinguished in particular by an aesthetic “smooth and rounded”. On this point, the brand is following the path traced by Google, which has just tried to bring more smoothness to the UI of Android 13, on which OxygenOS 13 is based.

OnePlus explains that it was inspired by nature to create this new design, offering a simplified interface and hoping to provide a more relaxing mobile experience. With this in mind, the Zen mode is of course making a comeback. The manufacturer is also highlighting its Always-on Display option, powered by a smart personalization feature for dynamic information display.

OnePlus also announces the latest version of its Hyperboost for mobile gaming, with the choice between several performance modes to enjoy the best gaming experience or save battery power. We also have a smart launcher, which promises a more intuitive interface in which folders adjust dynamically. Artificial intelligence allows you to automatically manage its UI, from widgets to applications and notifications.

With OxygenOS 13, OnePlus adopts even better Nearby Share, the feature for sharing content with nearby Android and Windows devices. The brand promises faster transfers and an improved user experience. Finally, a OnePlus-style Fast Pair function has been announced for wireless connection of the smartphone to audio devices. However, the differences with Google’s Fast Pair are not yet very clear.