After the ‘death’ of the Note, the S Pen will come to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, according to The Elec

The touch pen of Samsung devices seems to have chosen another destination to colonize: according to specialized media in the supply chain, the S Pen It will be integrated into the brand’s next folding mobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In addition, this phone will release capture technology to increase the precision of the pointer.

The double annual Unpacked that Samsung was celebrating until 2020 changed in 2021 to skip a product line leaving all the space to the new brand strategy: the Galaxy Note disappeared, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 filled the space of the absent. After this movement we have seen the soul of the Note land on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: it is the first of the S family with an integrated pencil. And I wouldn’t be the only one premium from Samsung to incorporate it.

Samsung would have improved the interior of the Fold to house the S Pen

S Pen integrating in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The star folding mobile of 2021 has already released compatibility with the S Pen, although in the best way: the pen is available as an accessory; with the inconvenience of carrying it separately from the phone. Solution? Integrate it into the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as specified by the new leaks.

The Elec, a South Korean media outlet specializing in electronic component chain news, assures that Samsung would already have the development of the Galaxy Fold 4 ready. The folding future will surely be unveiled during the third quarter of 2022; including an S Pen integrated into the body.

The folding future would have the touch pen; which would expand the range of mobile premium with this accessory already equipped. The Elec assures that Samsung would have found a way to house the S Pen inside the future Fold. Even the keystroke capture technology would have changed: the company would bet on electromagnetic resonance with a digitizer connected to the AMOLED panel.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen accessory and its case

The peculiarities of the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (flexible and without hardened glass protection) make it more difficult to integrate the S Pen into the body of the phone. Also the hinges hinder the internal design; design that would bet, according to The Elec, for a 7.56-inch foldable AMOLED panel (The one on the Z Fold 3 measures 7.55 inches diagonally.) As for the external, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would mount a 6.19-inch AMOLED display (6.2 inches on the Fold 3).

There would be no Samsung Galaxy Note in 2022. Even so, and despite the disappearance of this family of phones, its main features will reach the rest of the highest range

Despite the accuracy of the information, we must take it with the utmost caution since belong to the land of leaks. Until Samsung reveals its next generation of folding we will not be out of doubt; event that should happen in August or September 2022.

Via | The Electric, Joshua Swingle