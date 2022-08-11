After the CyberDog comes CyberOne: this is Xiaomi’s first humanoid robot

Xiaomi has been able to put in the same event a folding mobile, a smartwatch, a washing machine, a car and a . The Chinese firm has revealed today its their first humanoid robot that they say is capable of sensing emotions and moving at 3.6 km/h.

During the presentation of the same, we have been able to see what, apparently, is a first functional version. He has arrived on stage holding a flower that he has given to Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi. He seems to be in a early stage of developmentbut what we’ve seen so far reminds us a bit of Tesla’s Optimus.

Hello, CyberOne

The company has not given too many details about the robot. Lei Jun has commented that the robot weighs 52 kilos and measures 1.77 meters, so it is light and medium height. It moves at 3.6 km/h and is capable, among other things, of holding things by hand and walking (in a somewhat peculiar way, as we have seen).

Xiaomi’s ambition with this robot is high. According to the CEO of the company, the CyberOne has a system called My Sense that allows it to detect emotions (happiness, sadness…) and enables spatial vision. In the head it has an OLED screen whose colors change according to the context.

The robot moves thanks to a mechanical joint module with a maximum torque of 300 Nm. Something interesting is that it has 21 points that you can freely move and, in fact, we have seen him squat and wave his arm during the presentation.

CyberDog-comes-CyberOne-this-is-Xiaomis-first-humanoid.jpeg" alt="Xiaomi CyberOne">

The information is scarce, at least for now, and it is clear that he has a way to go. In fact, we only know that they are working on it, but it does not have a release date or anything like that. We just know that right now it’s expensive to produce. According to Xiaomi, each robot it would cost between 86,000 and 100,390 euros to change, about. Will have to stay tuned.







