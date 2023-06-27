After the closure of Stadia, YouTube would take over with the “playables”, according to a report

- Advertisement -

It has been a matter of waiting several months to find out where the technology that was initially developed to give life to Stadia, the game transmission platform from the Google cloud, will end up, which it came to close at the beginning of this year at understand that Stadia has not reached enough reception.

In the announcement released in September last year, the company said that the underlying technology of Stadia will be applied to other Google services, including YouTube, Google Play, and also for its efforts in the field of Augmented Reality (AR), according to specified.



Google isn’t giving up on online gaming

Well, now we know thanks to the Wall Street Journal that Google is preparing a similar service integrated into YouTube under the name “Playable”, which is currently being tested internally, being the bet of the CEO of the YouTube video platform. Google, Neal Mohan, who wants to bring the YouTube brand to the gaming arena as compensation for slowing ad revenue.

The “playables”, as has come to be known, may be present both on the web and in the mobile applications of YouTube, being among the titles in which they are working, Stack Bounce, an arcade-type game where you can break rows of bricks through a ball (reminds me of Arkanoid).

Many unknowns pending to be resolved

For now there are many unknowns, and from those responsible there is no intention of issuing any announcement even at the request of the media beyond pointing out that the games are an area of ​​interest for the company, but when the river sounds….

In any case, it would be interesting to know if access to the games, upon launching the service, would be free, and in this case if the platform contemplates some form of monetization of the games that makes it possible to compensate for the loss of advertising revenue.

What is certain is that YouTube is one of the favorite places to share game play, in competition with Twitch, so that YouTube would have before it a new way to strengthen its brand in the field of games.

Some possibilities that could be given

What’s more, they could make the new service compatible with the controllers that users came to buy to play with Stadia, as well as other controllers, and even make the games available through televisions as well.

It will be a matter of waiting until Google begins to reveal official details and we can learn more about it, although if we speculate a bit, using some imagination, we might think that the service could be available for the upcoming Christmas holidays, but we better wait. to official information.

Via: Wall Street Journal