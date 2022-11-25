After robbery of jewelry valued at R $ 16 million in Paris, duo is arrested thanks to AirTag

After stealing suitcases from a Europeian executive in Paris, with belongings like jewelry valued at €3 million (about R$16 million) and handbags valued at over €40,000 (~R$220,000)two brothers were arrested last Thursday (24) thanks to Apple’s geolocator, which was hidden among the items.
The crime had occurred in September, during Paris Fashion Week, when the woman and three assistants were robbed during a traffic jam in a Mercedes Vito taxi, shortly after leaving Charles-de-Gaulle airport. The brothers who fled on a scooter could then be located thanks to an AirTag, which led the police to Saint Denis, where they found the thieves’ vehicle. It is still not possible to conclude whether the crime was premeditated or a stroke of luck.
The two brothers, aged 27 and 34, were arrested and placed in police custody for violent robbery. The oldest was already known for kidnapping, robbery and criminal association. His younger brother had already been involved in a similar case, but also for drug trafficking.
The case of Fashion Week, however, would not be an isolated blow for the duo, according to the newspaper Le Parisien. The police suspect they are the perpetrators of a similar attack two weeks earlier. They allegedly attacked a taxi with an American tourist, which involved beating the driver. This time, the serve was a luxury bag containing nearly US$9,000 (about R$47,000) in cash.