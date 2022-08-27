After “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, Ewan McGregor is getting ready for a new streaming project

The 51-year-old actor will star in the television adaptation of a novel. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

A Gentleman In Moscowthe novel by Amor Towles, will have a television adaptation developed by Paramount+ and the American sign Showtime (owned by Paramount Global). The drama series will star Ewan whom we recently saw in Obi-Wan the Disney + fiction that marked the return of the British actor to the franchise starwars.

The star will play Count Alexander Rostov in his new project set in a time the Russian revolution . Rostov is a millionaire who is about to become poor in the midst of economic and political crisis, so he is banished by the Soviet court to live in the penthouse of a sprawling hotel. There, far removed from the outside world and his problems, the protagonist will discover the true value behind friendship, family and love.

Ewan McGregor is also listed as a producer on the Paramount+ and Showtime project. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

“It is an incredible and wonderful story and I am very excited to be able to play such a fabulous role,” said the 51-year-old artist, in statements released by the streaming, about his relationship with the leading role and as a producer in this production for the small screen. Filming will be supervised by Entertainment One –through the company Popcorn Storm Pictures– in collaboration with the international division of Paramount Global.

Ben Vanstone will be in charge of developing the plot A Gentleman In Moscow in a batch of episodes, appears under the charge of showrunner and executive producer. Amor Towles, Tom Harper and Xavier Marchand also appear within the executive production. “The book is a rare and delicious treat and I fell in love with it the moment I picked it up six years ago. We are delighted that Amor has relied on this brilliant team to bring Metropol to life and we couldn’t be more delighted that Ewan will play the Count,” said Harper of the motivation to bring the literary text to live action.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is a continuation of the life of the Jedi after the rise of the Sith in the galaxy. (DisneyPlus)

Obi-Wan Kenobithe return of an old friend to starwars

After more than 17 years, Ewan McGregor returned to the universe starwars as the Jedi Master who trained Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The latter also marked his return in Obi-Wan Kenobialthough characterized almost entirely as Darth Vader. The last time the two had crossed paths was in the last battle they had, in which Anakin was seriously injured and the Jedi believed him dead.

Both fight again in the series directed by deborah chow and we also see the importance of the sons of the Sith Lord, Luke (Grant Feely) and Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), within the adventure starring Obi-Wan . In turn, other important faces appear within the franchise such as Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton), Beru Whitesun Lars (Bonnie Piese) Rupert Friend (The Grand Inquisitor), Moses Ingram (Reva Sevander/The Third Sister), Sung Kang (The Fifth Brother), Indira Verma (Tala Durith) and Kumail Nanjiani (Haja Estree).

