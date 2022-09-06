After its debut in Venice, “Argentina, 1985” premiered its first official trailer

, 1985 is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera (Ricardo Darín) and Luis Moreno Ocampo (Peter Lanzani), who in 1985 dared to investigate and prosecute the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history. The official synopsis amplifies the description of the film: “Undaunted by the still considerable military influence in the fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David vs. Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they ran against time to do justice for the victims of the military junta.” Acclaimed at the Venice Film Festival, now presents its official trailer.

The film that has just begun its tour of the festival circuit, since it will participate in Saint Sebastian and the london film festival, is one of the most anticipated premieres of the remainder of the year the good reviews it received after its at the 79th edition of the Italian festival. The release date in theaters is for September 29 by the distributor Digicine.

Official poster of “Argentina, 1985”

In addition to the official trailer, the film of Amazon Studios He also released his first poster with the two protagonists of the fiction: Ricardo Darin Y Peter Lanzani. Both were presented at the Venice Film Festival and received a standing ovation. Lanzani It is even one of the great candidates for the award ceremonies, according to the specialized site Variety, and Darín received a good amount of praise from the specialized press and became a candidate to win the Festival’s grand prize for his performance.

The great repercussion that it raised this week and the presentations that it still has left in different festivals is added to the fact that Argentina, 1985 was selected as the film that will represent the country at the Goya Awards 2023. It is directed by the award-winning Santiago Miter (La Patota, La cordillera) co-written by Mariano Llinas (The flower, Extraordinary stories). The film has a stellar cast led by the protagonist of The Secret in Their Eyes (Oscar winner) like Strassera and the ever-rising star Peter Lanzani (The clan, The angel) as Luis Moreno Ocampo.

The 79th Venice Film Festival – Photo call for the film “Argentina, 1985”- Venice, Italy, September 3, 2022. Director Santiago Miter along with actors Ricardo Darin, Lanzani and Alejandra Flechner pose. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

According to the specialized sites, after the screening in the Sala Grande del Palazzo del Cinema, they highlight the film as a solid judicial drama and Darín for his performance and his arguments: “Ricardo Darín offers a wonderful performance as the protagonist: ingenious, ironic, concerned , but idealistic”, highlighted the English critic Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. Variety’s Guy Lodge noted that Argentina, 1985 is “a popular movie about mob justice, balancing harrowing historical catharsis with hints of funny domestic comedy.” and noted that the warm reception she got in Venice “will put her on the right track.” While Indiewire’s Sophie Monks Kaufman also gave the actor particular praise: “Darín does the heavy lifting, weaving together the procedural, historical and domestic elements of this drama with deft wit and nuance.”

The film is a co-production of La Unión de los Ríos, Kenya Films, Infinity Hill, and Amazon Studios. The producers of Argentina, 1985 They are Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín and Victoria Alonso. Executive producing are Cindy Teperman and Phin Glynn.

(Prime Video)

Argentina, 1985 opens September 29 in theaters.

