After helping grow logistics startup to $3B, she's focusing on venture capital

For the last eight years, Kaitlyn Glancy has had an inside view on running a startup in the logistics industry.

After leaving left Flexport Inc. last month to join Eclipse Ventures as its newest partner, she’s going to have the chance to find and fund other ones and share with them the lessons she’s learned. It would seem a good match.

At Flexport, which offers supply chain management software and services, Glancy headed the San Francisco-based company’s North American unit, overseeing a team…