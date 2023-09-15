Affordable Picks: Best Smartphones Under 200 Euros in 2023

If you’re in the market for a smartphone but have a budget of less than 200 euros, you’re in luck. The days when “cheap” equated to “low quality” are long gone. Today, you can find excellent budget smartphones that offer both affordability and functionality. These devices are ideal for everyday use and are designed to meet the needs of users on a tight budget. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the top four budget smartphones under 200 euros in 2023.

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (4G and 5G)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 is the successor to the Redmi Note 11, available in both 4G and 5G versions.

The performance varies slightly between the two models, with the 4G version featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and the 5G version sporting a Snapdragon 685 SoC.

Both models handle everyday tasks well, although they aren’t meant for heavy gaming.

Notable features include a vibrant 120 Hz AMOLED display, good battery life, fast charging, a microSD card slot for storage expansion, dual nanoSIM support, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

However, the camera performance is a weak point, and software updates are limited to two Android versions.

2. Samsung Galaxy A14 (4G and 5G)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is the successor to the Galaxy A13 and is available in both 4G and 5G versions.

Both variants are priced under 200 euros and feature a 6.6-inch LCD screen, with the 5G model boasting a 90 Hz refresh rate.

While not the most powerful smartphone in its class, the Galaxy A14 excels in camera quality, build quality, and the user-friendly One UI interface.

Its autonomy is decent, but charging is slow, and it lacks an included charger. Storage might also feel limited with only 64GB, of which 43GB is usable.

3. Realme 9i (4G and 5G)

The Realme 9i is available in both 4G and 5G versions, offering a comfortable 6.6-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate (LCD technology).

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 680 chip and comes with 4 GB of RAM, suitable for everyday tasks but not heavy gaming.

The device boasts a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, delivering excellent battery life and reasonable charging speeds.

The main 50 MP camera module offers good photo quality in well-lit conditions, making the Realme 9i a solid choice for a budget smartphone.

4. Honor X7

The Honor X7 features a 6.5-inch LCD display, a 5000 mAh battery, and 22.5W fast charging.

Its camera setup includes a 48 MP wide-angle lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2 MP macro and depth sensors.

While it’s not the most durable phone in its category, it offers fast charging, excellent screen color accuracy, and sufficient performance for daily use.

However, it falls short in low-light photography.

Choosing a Budget Smartphone Under 200 Euros:

Battery Life : Budget smartphones often excel in battery life due to their modest performance, large batteries, and software optimizations. Expect a full day or even up to two days of use on a single charge.

: Budget smartphones often excel in battery life due to their modest performance, large batteries, and software optimizations. Expect a full day or even up to two days of use on a single charge. Concessions : To keep costs down, budget phones may opt for LCD screens instead of OLED, lower resolutions (720p HD), and fewer camera modules. Some models offer high refresh rates like 90 Hz or 120 Hz.

: To keep costs down, budget phones may opt for LCD screens instead of OLED, lower resolutions (720p HD), and fewer camera modules. Some models offer high refresh rates like 90 Hz or 120 Hz. Brand : Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Honor dominate this price segment. However, established brands like Samsung also offer budget options. Trust well-established brands.

: Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Honor dominate this price segment. However, established brands like Samsung also offer budget options. Trust well-established brands. Performance: Budget phones are designed for basic use, such as web browsing, social media, and streaming. They are not suitable for demanding 3D games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile.

In conclusion, while these budget smartphones may not offer flagship features, they provide excellent value for users with limited budgets. Their impressive battery life, decent performance, and essential features make them reliable choices for everyday use. When choosing a budget smartphone, consider your priorities, whether it’s screen quality, camera performance, or overall durability, and you’ll find an option that suits your needs without breaking the bank.