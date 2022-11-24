Affordable Apple Pencil with iPad and iPhone support may have been scrapped, says rumor

The pen was codenamed “Marker” and was supposed to cost just $49. That is, much cheaper than the first-generation accessory, which currently retails for $99 (~R$530).

A curious detail is that the new Apple Pencil was developed with the tenth generation iPad in mind, since many people complain about the price of the pen compatible with the tablet. Furthermore, these sources claim that the accessory could also be used with the iPhone 14 🇧🇷

According to information shared on the Weibo social network, Apple thought about launching a new Apple Pencil during its last event. People who have access to the company’s plans claim that this pen is already being mass-produced, but there are chances of it being discarded.

To make the new Apple Pencil more accessible, the Cupertino manufacturer would have cut some features, such as pressure detection. The battery would also have been discarded, since the pen would use a chip that would power the accessory with the tablet’s screen itself.

That is, something that Samsung already does with its S Pen. However, the withdrawal of the launch may have cost Apple dearly, since the sources claim that the company already has about 1 million units of the new pen in its stock.

So far, Apple has not commented on the matter, but the launch of the new pen would be a kind of response to the criticism that the company received at the launch of the tenth generation iPad.

That’s because it’s only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, but the tablet has a USB-C port and the pen has the outdated Lightning. As a result, you have to buy the stylus and an adapter for an additional $9 (~R$48) to recharge the accessory.