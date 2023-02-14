Affective computing: the challenge of improving the understanding of emotions and human behavior

Computer scientist Aniket Bera, who is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Purdue University School of Science, is conducting research to improve human life through the use of artificial intelligence.

His work specializes in the field of affective computing, which is programming AI programs to better understand human behavior and emotions using machine learning and other computational methods.

Robots more connected with human communication

Although AI devices are great at helping with certain mundane tasks, they are limited when it comes to addressing human communication. Computers often pay attention only to the content and not the context, which means that they cannot fully capture the intent behind the message. To fix this, Bera is using his machine learning expertise to program devices that can incorporate an understanding of cues and nonverbal communication, allowing for more appropriate and even emotional communication with people.

“The goal of my research is to use AI to improve human life”, Bera said. “Human beings, human behavior and human emotions are at the center of everything I do”he added.

To accomplish this, Bera and her team are working on a multisensory approach that involves observing and analyzing various nonverbal cues, such as facial expressions, body language, speech patterns, and intonations. The goal is to train the AI ​​to respond more effectively to humans. In addition, Bera sees the potential for AI to close the gap in the mental health professional shortage, as AI-based therapy programs could assess people’s mental and emotional health, direct them to the right resources, and suggest initial strategies to help.

Bera also highlights the importance of AI in navigating emotional environments. While autonomous cars can interpret the markers painted on the pavement, they cannot identify human pedestrians and assess what they might do based on their movement. Robots must be able to understand non-verbal signals and human postures to avoid collisions and prevent accidents.

In other words, Bera’s research aims to maximize the ability of AI to interact with humans and improve people’s quality of life in various aspects of life.

Aniket Bera and her team are also working in the field of robotics, developing robot assistants that can interact with and better understand human behavior and emotions. For example, robot assistants for the elderly or disabled must be able to understand and respond to the needs of their users effectively and empathetically.

In this sense, robots can be programmed to learn the behavior and communication patterns of their users, so that they can anticipate their needs and offer emotional and physical support. For example, an assistant robot could be programmed to remind an elderly person to take their medication, to help a disabled person with daily tasks such as dressing or preparing food, or simply to have informal conversations that provide companionship and emotional support.

In addition to healthcare and robotics, Aniket Bera also works in the field of artificial intelligence applied to computer modeling and graphics. His research team is working on creating 3D models and optimizing the animation process, which can be useful in a variety of fields, from video game and movie making to architecture and product design.