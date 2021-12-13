Aeterna Noctis: Review of the hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania

This 2021 has been a particularly interesting year for Metroidvania fans. Metroid Dread marked the return to the scene of the genre’s founding father, Konami echoed Nintendo by dusting off three such cornerstones with the Castlevania Advance Collection and Binary Haze pulled that little pearl of Ender Lilies out of the hat, which left more than one person speechless for its incredible merits (you’ll find out why in our Ender Lilies review).

In an environment never so fertile for the genre since the days of Hollow Knight and Ori, Aeternum Game Studio decides to burst onto the scene with Aeterna Noctis, debut title of the Spanish team that winks at the seminal work of Team Cherry. A very ambitious title that is called upon to compete with top-level productions, but ultimately fails to bear the weight of comparison.

Light and shadow

Aeterna Noctis opens with an animated cutscene that tells of a universe in the hands of Chaos, personified in an almost omnipotent divine figure that generates infinite dimensional planes and human beings endowed with free will. Precisely because of this characteristic, the living are divided into two factions, headed respectively by the queen of light and the king of darkness. The two leaders face each other to crush each other, but Chaos decides to punish them by giving them immortality and imprisoning them within an infinite loop, in which the two are forced to an eternal and incessant repetition of battles in which one prevails over the other depriving him of his strength and powers.

This is basically the reason why the king of darkness, the protagonist of the game, is devoid of any power at the beginning of the adventure. His goal is to recover his strength after being defeated by the queen of light, and take revenge on her by starting yet another cycle of death and rebirth on the contending earth. The game’s narrative premises are quite fascinating, and are introduced with the right amount of mystery from a prologue all in all well packaged.

More shadows than lights

The premises are those of the most classic of Metroidvania, ed Aeterna Noctis immediately proves to be very faithful to her points of

reference, without attempting to “reinvent the wheel”. In fact, there are two possible scenarios to approach the game: either you have already passed through Hollow Knight (here is our review of Hollow Knight) and you have internalized the specific design ideas, or with the work of Team Cherry you have not it never came in contact. In the second case, Aeterna Noctis could be much fresher than it really is, but if you have already spent just a few hours in Hallownest then it will be easy to realize a rather cumbersome detail, namely that Aeterna Noctis repeatedly looks like a kind of low-budget – and even a little cheeky – reskin of Hollow Knight.

Aeternum Game Studio has focused excessively on translating the mechanics of its main source of inspiration into its game, so much so that in Aeterna Noctis it is possible to find the possibility of accumulating energy to be used to heal after the clashesas well as the need to go back to where you were killed to recover your spirit and the need to purchase maps of each area from a wandering cartographer. Similarly, the protagonist of Aeterna Noctis can collect and equip emblems that grant him active and passive abilities, combining several effects at a time during the adventure, which unfolds through fifteen environments characterized by a very punitive platforming. . Basically, within the game there is not a single intuition that does not clearly derive from other more noble productions..

The unbearable lightness of having to be hardcore

The goal of the game is clear enough from the very beginning: Aeterna Noctis aims to offer the public a very challenging experience, modeled for veterans of the genre. In itself this factor is not a problem, far from it, but unfortunately the game lacks to offer a good balance between its components. A simple and rather immediate combat system, in fact, is counterbalanced by a precision platforming that is often too demanding (especially in the initial stages of the game), aggravated by an imperfect management of the animations and above all by a not indifferent inaccuracy of the commands, which row against the player in any situation.

In fact Aeterna Noctis manages to properly celebrate her hardcore soul only and exclusively during the boss fights, which are tremendously fun as well as – in the vast majority of cases – studied with great wisdom. The problems emerge, however, in the long sections that connect one boss to another, which very quickly turn into repetitive and boring exploratory phases in which you never risk being killed by enemies, but find yourself forced to repeat platforming sections characterized by an artificial level of difficulty, which unnaturally burdens the progression.

A great flat line

The great, very great flaw of Aeterna Noctis lies precisely in the fact that her nature of Metroidvania, despite her initial good intentions, is not respected properly. Moving through the game world is no fun: you are left at the mercy of yourself and a counterintuitive map that, quite simply, does not work properly. The fault is also a level design that denotes a certain laziness, offering players long sections without stylistic flashes that do not offer really interesting ideas in terms of gameplay, thanks to a completely busted checkpoint system.

In Aeterna Noctis there are in fact two types of checkpoints: thrones and torches. The torches are respawn points scattered almost everywhere in the

map and from which you have to restart every time you are killed, while the thrones function as energy recharging stations and hubs in which to manage your equipment and inventory. The problem is that fast travel is only possible between thrones, but their positioning on the map is poorly thought out and forces the need to cross long portions of the map for no reason, diluting the adventure dangerously. The gaming experience is thus studded with unnecessarily repetitive situations and, precisely for this reason, sometimes too frustrating, which take away from what is really good the title has to offer.

When too much is good

Once the credits are reached, the feeling remains that Aeterna Noctis could have been an infinitely better game had the team been able to focus their creative direction. Indeed, every positive element is suffocated by trivial errors and easily avoidable: wonderful boss fights that get lost in an unnecessarily repetitive experience; an excellent aesthetic characterization of the settings that is ditched by a shaky artistic sector and by often ineffective animations; a deep and layered combat system that ends up being affected by an all too linear and set progression.

Inventing something new is certainly not an absolute imperative, especially with regard to such specific genres as Metroidvania, but when you exaggerate in the opposite direction, the result can only be disappointing and stale. The core of success lies in balance: it was not necessary to use two different types of checkpoints, just one type dosed with more attention was enough, just as it was not necessary to match the emblems to a skill tree, but it would have been enough to choose one of the two systems and build the game around it. You didn’t need an experience for more than twenty hours watered down, but the lucidity of drying the content and concentrating it within a more square and concrete game.

Aeterna Noctis seems to suffer from a constant horror vacui, to which he responds constantly pouring tons of often superfluous content onto the player. It’s a shame, a great shame, because under the matte patina of the game’s big flaws, Aeterna Noctis hides an experience that could have been infinitely more enjoyable if the developers had better dosed its constituents.