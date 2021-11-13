Aeolia is wind in the sails for Engie

Engie, full of cash after the sale of its services business for 7,000 million, has bought Eolia, developer and operator of wind farms, from Alberta Investment Management. Investing in renewables in Spain is not without risk, due to government measures to curb prices.

But the boss, Catherine MacGregor, seems restrained. It has partnered with Credit Agricole, which will own 60%, while Engie will be in charge of the development and operation of the parks. As Eolia’s 1 billion debt is off balance sheet, Engie’s stake is only $ 400 million. The implicit purchase price, $ 2 billion, including debt, is $ 2 million per megawatt. Engie also seizes a 1.2 gigawatt portfolio, prompting its strategy of increasing its portfolio to 50 GW by 2025. Including debt, Engie is valued at 5 times future ebitda, compared to 7 for its competitors. This suggests that MacGregor’s strategy continues.