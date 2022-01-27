Advertising reaches the Spotify podcast in Spain

Millions of people around the world listen to at least one podcast a day.

There are news summaries, others with opinions on specific topics, others to learn languages, to improve culinary skills… audio in different languages ​​on the most diverse topics, and Spotify jumped on the bandwagon from the beginning.

Being able to create a podcast with Anchor in a few minutes and letting it be sent to several platforms at the same time, including Spotify, makes life much easier for those who want to expand their audience, and now that advertising reaches Spotify in Spain, it can generate models attractive business.

Streaming Advertising Insertion (SAI) technology arrives in Spain in the same way as it did in the United States in 2020. Companies will be able to carry out advertising campaigns in original podcasts and in those that are exclusive to the platform, thus investing in the podcasts you prefer.

Spotify will make recommendations to advertisers, using the data they have on the audience of each of their podcasts. Once the destination of the ad has been decided, the audience will notice an ad break, and will see the brand logo if they use the app. All this will start today.

The ad platform will show impressions, so the advertiser can collect data about age, device and behavior, so it can create the right ads for each.

It is also good news for the podcaster, as it opens more doors. In any case, if you already have a large audience, remember that you have the Megaphone service available to monetize it.