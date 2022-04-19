Advertising in free Xbox games, hidden inside the game

According to a report published by Insider, Microsoft is preparing to include advertising within the free games it launches on Xbox, but it will not be game trailers that interrupt the experience, and something more subtle.

According to this report (Microsoft has not officially commented on the matter), advertisers will be able to place advertising on walls in the game, or in specific places in a racing game… something similar to the advertising we see daily on the streets.

The idea is that they cause little inconvenience, that no one is interrupted in the middle of a jump, or lose skills in the game due to an advertisement, but that it be effective, visible, so that brands want to use this new channel for disseminating information. services and products.

The brands will be selected, it will not be an open market like that of web advertising, where anyone can place ads in any medium.

The profits from advertising would not go to Microsoft but to the game developers, since the company’s objective is to increase the quantity and quality of free games thanks to the income provided by this type of advertisement.

Microsoft only commented that they are always looking for ways to “improve the experience for players and developers”, but they have not wanted to add anything, so at the moment nothing is known about formats or release dates.

We will surely see announcements in Xbox games during this first semester of 2022, so we will be attentive to verify if, indeed, they are not invasive.