Tech News

Advances in safe Google searches through AI technologies

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google has wanted to share some of the latest advances made with Artificial Intelligence to connect users with high-quality information through searches in cases as sensitive as natural disasters, in situations of domestic violence, in personal crises, and plus.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

At the same time, the need to reduce shocking and unexpected content in search relationships of all kinds in sensitive situations is also addressed, with the aim of avoiding access to harmful content in the different situations that may arise.

Read:

Inés Temple: «Our name is our personal brand»

To deliver more reliable results

First of all, Google points out that in searches on suicide, sexual assault, substance abuse and domestic violence, it is provided in the search results contact information to the most relevant national organizations according to each case.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

They also point out that MUM, their latest Artificial Intelligence model, is capable of more accurately detect searcher intentions in personal crisis situationsso that it will offer more reliable and practical information when it is detected that they are in situations of need.

MUM will officially go live in the coming weeks.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

To steer clear of unexpected content in searches, Google alludes to SafeSearch mode, enabled by default for those under 18, but with room for improvement, Advanced AI technologies like BERT also come into play, helping to better understand what you want to search for.

According to Google’s description:

Read:

iPad Air 5 and event update, everything we know

BERT has improved our understanding of whether searches are really intended to find explicit content. This allows us to greatly reduce your chances of finding unexpected search results.

They point out that BERT has reduced the presence of unexpected results in searches by 30%, making it possible to:

reducing explicit content for searches related to ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender, which can disproportionately affect women and especially women of color.

All of these technology enhancements first go through rigorous testing by existing search testers around the world to enable them to deliver relevant and useful results to users when they go live.

More information: Google

Previous articleDubliner Siva Kaneswaran pays heartbreaking tribute to The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker following death
Next articleAxie Infinity stars in the biggest crypto heist in history
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Axie Infinity stars in the biggest crypto heist in history

Another blow to the crypto ecosystem, and this time to Axie Infinity, the most successful of the games...
Ireland

Dubliner Siva Kaneswaran pays heartbreaking tribute to The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker following death

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran has remembered Tom Parker's "true courage" following his death. Tom Parker died at...
Gaming

The Stanley Parable will return in a special edition

Of all the games that I have tried throughout my life (and there are quite a few), The...
Apps

Mobiles in which WhatsApp stops working in April 2022

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

© 2021 voonze.com.