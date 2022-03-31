Advances in safe Google searches through AI technologies

Google has wanted to share some of the latest advances made with Artificial Intelligence to connect users with high-quality information through searches in cases as sensitive as natural disasters, in situations of domestic violence, in personal crises, and plus.

At the same time, the need to reduce shocking and unexpected content in search relationships of all kinds in sensitive situations is also addressed, with the aim of avoiding access to harmful content in the different situations that may arise.



To deliver more reliable results

First of all, Google points out that in searches on suicide, sexual assault, substance abuse and domestic violence, it is provided in the search results contact information to the most relevant national organizations according to each case.

They also point out that MUM, their latest Artificial Intelligence model, is capable of more accurately detect searcher intentions in personal crisis situationsso that it will offer more reliable and practical information when it is detected that they are in situations of need.

MUM will officially go live in the coming weeks.

To steer clear of unexpected content in searches, Google alludes to SafeSearch mode, enabled by default for those under 18, but with room for improvement, Advanced AI technologies like BERT also come into play, helping to better understand what you want to search for.

According to Google’s description:

BERT has improved our understanding of whether searches are really intended to find explicit content. This allows us to greatly reduce your chances of finding unexpected search results.

They point out that BERT has reduced the presence of unexpected results in searches by 30%, making it possible to:

reducing explicit content for searches related to ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender, which can disproportionately affect women and especially women of color.

All of these technology enhancements first go through rigorous testing by existing search testers around the world to enable them to deliver relevant and useful results to users when they go live.

More information: Google