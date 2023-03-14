Advances in artificial intelligence research in Health, the new from Google

AI in medicine has been used for many years, mainly in the early detection of diseases and in improving access to medical care.

Now Google has announced some areas that will improve even more with the new advances.

Med-PaLM Investigation 2

Last year, Med-PaLM, a medical-focused version of PaLM, was introduced. This tool was the first to get a passing score on questions similar to those on the US Medical Exam, answering not only multiple-choice questions, but also open-ended questions, and providing justifications and evaluations of your own answers.

Recently, Med-PaLM 2 was introduced, which has significantly improved its performance, with a rating of 85%. While this is an exciting development, it is important to note that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that this technology is safe, fair and unbiased. These models have been evaluated under 14 criteria, and some limitations have been found when answering medical questions and meeting the standards of excellence of the product.

New partners for AI-assisted ultrasound

Ultrasound is an essential tool for identifying important information such as gestational age in pregnant women and early detection of breast cancer. However, these devices often require experts with years of experience to perform exams and interpret the images, which can be a problem in areas with a shortage of ultrasound specialists.

To help bridge this gap, AI models are being built that can simplify the acquisition and interpretation of ultrasound images. To this end, two new strategic alliances have been established.

– The first alliance was established with Jacaranda Health, a Kenya-based non-profit organization that focuses on improving health outcomes for mothers and babies in public hospitals. Through this alliance, digital solutions will be investigated to help simplify the delivery of ultrasound scans in Kenya.

– The second alliance was established with Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH) in Taiwan to explore the use of ultrasound in breast cancer screening. It is investigating whether AI models can help in the early detection of breast cancer using ultrasound.

AI for cancer treatment planning with Mayo Clinic

Over the past three years, they have collaborated with the Mayo Clinic to explore how AI can help in the planning process for radiation therapy, a common treatment for more than half of all cancers in the US. Radiation therapy planning is laborious and time-consuming, especially delineation, where professionals draw lines on CT images to separate areas of cancer from nearby healthy tissue that may be damaged during treatment. This process can take up to 7 hours for a single patient.

The study findings and the radiation therapy model developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic will be published soon. In addition, an agreement is being formalized to explore future research, model development, and joint commercialization of this technology.

Detection of tuberculosis with AI

Tuberculosis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and while it is treatable, cost-effective screening solutions are required to help detect the disease early and reduce spread in communities. To address this issue, work is underway to implement artificial intelligence TB screening solutions in sub-Saharan Africa.

In collaboration with the non-profit organization Right to Care, 100,000 AI-assisted TB screenings will be carried out in the region. This initiative will help improve the detection and treatment of the disease, reducing its spread.

As you can see, AI has great potential to improve healthcare around the world, although it is important to note that AI in medicine must be implemented in a safe and equitable manner to ensure patient well-being and diagnostic accuracy. Collaboration between researchers, nonprofit organizations, and hospitals is critical to the development and effective implementation of these technologies.