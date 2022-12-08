Advanced security: Apple announces new encryption features for iCloud, iMessage and more

Apple today announced new security measures to make its app ecosystem “the safest on the market”. New features include Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, increased security when using iMessage with per-contact verifications and Security Keys.

Starting with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, the new tool brings end-to-end encryption to more items stored in the cloud like Notes, Photos and Backups, in addition to passwords, health data and other sensitive information. Other data such as Contacts, Calendar and Email from iCloud will continue with the current security level. iCloud Advanced Data Protection is now available to Apple Beta Software Program users in the US, but is expected to roll out to everyone by the end of 2022, while the global rollout is expected in 2023.

- Advertisement - Security keys for two-factor authentication should be released in early 2023. With them, users will be able to use third-party hardware to authenticate two-factor connections, something that is only allowed with the iPhone or Watch at the moment to access your Apple ID.

The latest addition announced today is Contact Key Verification in iMessage. It will support enhanced security in the app to make sure your conversations cannot be intercepted and will alert you if there is a suspected data leak. This function will also be released sometime in 2023. It is worth mentioning that these news are being announced in conjunction with the end of the photo analysis program to ban child pornography on iCloud, which will now only blur images with adult content in iMessage.

