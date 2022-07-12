Adobe x Bowie: virtual immersion arrives in the artist’s dressing room

- Advertisement -

The company Adobe has not only decided to stop the first half of the year with the interesting and creative collaboration Adobe x Bowie. On this occasion they also present a little more information about the next step to take with this project. This is David Bowie’s virtual dressing room, created by Adobe with the aim of giving anyone the chance to go further.

Next Phase of the Adobe x Bowie Collection

The Adobe x Bowie collection did not decide to stop with what was previously contributed. The company has now decided to take the next step just a few weeks before the end of the first half of 2022. For this, it remembers an important part of the artist David Bowie, the iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust, who was also a relevant part of the culture and aesthetics of rock and roll.

The company plans to follow the cultural project that Bowie adds to its creative workflow to impact now with an immersive and interactive experience. Adobe programmed the artist’s dressing room just as it was in London, where David once started. The adventure will be fully accessible to all fans, searching, discovering and exploring every corner.

The recent opening began on July 5 of the current year, where any participant can visit and enter Bowie’s dressing room, visualizing what was a large part of his intimacy as an artist. The venue was scheduled as many archival photos indicate, as well as thanks to the Bowie 75 campaign, who are the official custodians of David’s 75th anniversary; Mick Rock, who is a renowned photographer from the United Kingdom, also contributed with an image taken from the backstage.

David Bowie’s dressing room

Now anyone in the world can access what was an almost spiritual space for the British artist. In it you will find a huge amount of special Ziggy Stardust items. Among these pieces are the iconic red platform boots, also the Hagstrom-inspired guitar, the green and gold bracelets also based on Kansai Yamamoto’s design especially for Bowie; even accessories such as leopard print, among a large number of other objects.

For Adobe, it’s not enough for users to search and be part of the backstage discovery. It is also important that when finding the objects, they will be able to access data exclusive to said articles, such as the reason for the design or its importance with respect to Bowie.

Adobe has created this immersive experience with Adobe Substance 3D, as well as help with 3D artists who are also part of the community. Something really important should be noted, since it is that the entire collection of virtual dressing room objects are available in a limited way in Creative Cloud and Substance, seeking to continue the inspiration for all users of the Adobe community.