Adobe takes a lot of creative license to buy Figma

Does ’s Photoshop work in spreadsheets? The design tech titan is acquiring startup for $20 billion, roughly half in cash and half in stock, in a deal that will significantly bolster its online collaboration capabilities. However, to justify paying 50x annual recurring revenue requires the kind of reality-bending power of the buyer’s image-editing software.

It’s a big deal for Adobe boss Shantanu Narayen. The $145 billion company he runs typically focuses on smaller acquisitions, while developing new products and improving existing ones in-house. However, the decade-old Figma managed to crack the code so multiple users could see each other designing and editing documents in real time, quickly attracting customers from Microsoft and other companies. Figma has also brazenly mocked its larger rival, cackling on its website: “Don’t sync to the cloud with Adobe XD.”

The deal could indeed be “transformative,” as Narayen puts it in hackneyed merger parlance. To do so, Adobe would have to successfully adapt its own software to engineer Figma in order to achieve a significant increase in revenue. As it is, Figma’s revenue is expected to double this year, to $400 million. Even if they were to double again by 2023, they would represent just 4% of the $20 billion analysts expect Adobe to generate, according to Refinitiv.

This math suggests that Narayen has taken too much . Adobe had already lost more than a third of its market value this year before the Figma news broke, as part of the broader flight from both listed tech stocks and privately backed companies. Yet even so, Adobe has seen fit to double Figma’s $10 billion June 2021 valuation, according to PitchBook, and shell out a very high multiple of sales.

Adobe investors have not been able to muster the same amount of imagination. They sent the stock tumbling nearly 17% on Thursday, wiping out another $27 billion of market capitalization, on the same day the company reported quarterly growth of 13% from a year earlier. Ignoring convention is often better suited to art than finance.