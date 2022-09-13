Adobe Pro Video from IBC 2022: Everything New

- Advertisement - The company, is constantly looking for the best and most optimal way in which your workflow reaches beyond your creativity, counting this time with Adobe Pro . The creativity process so that your productions are increasingly professionalized is one of the main motivations of the company. Integrating your Creative Cloud apps, as well as the latest third-party acquisitions, such as Frame.io. Even add the new features that help the process of creating a video with the advantages of locating the content in the cloud. Recently, during IBC 2022, everyone who comes to the Adobe booth will be able to witness all the technological innovations that the company has to offer, such as Camera to Cloud, Team Projects from Premiere Pro and even the already well-known After Effects, the new acquisition of Frame.io, among many others. Thanks to the presentation of these many diverse tools, all work can become a much more efficient and collaborative better ecosystem to enjoy it from today. According to Adobe, you can start your own project from the Camera to Cloud utility, building an entire ecosystem to follow. The company allows all the compatibility with the following processes to join your efforts all the time, completely live and from wherever you are. Therefore, from the IBC, they will be able to unify their projects thanks to the new Camera to Cloud, Atomos Zato Connect, Teradek Serv Micro and Teradek Prism Flex. Among these options are the Camera to Cloud improvements powered by Frame.io and Mo-Sys. Introducing Premiere Pro

Now, thanks to camera files in Premiere Pro, no matter where, you can always start your presentations even when someone else is at it. Adobe introduces some new features for Premiere Pro include Speech to Text, as well as a wide variety of subtitling tools, as well as Auto Color that quickly improves your range of tones from the first revision; and there’s also Remix to intelligently adjust the audio.

Among the updates, there is the titling, better effects in the GPU, also in the Audio Ducking controls. Therefore, Premiere Pro now provides a more satisfying experience for the post-production process and a more stable relationship with other Adobe apps, as well as the ecosystem they maintain with third parties. The performance offered by the ecosystem for Windows and Mac is incomparable, granting more than 60 improvements in just two years.

After Effects is not far behind, adding some important issues for your creativity and allowing you to work even better. It gives many options to editors to have all the effects and graphics tools at their fingertips.

To enhance the convenience of the editor in turn, it gives you the opportunity to create your own customizable animated templates for later use in Premiere Pro and even further work via the cloud.

Many After Effects users had the joy of testing various performance improvements, reaching up to 4x faster rendering times. included in the app has native Apple Silicon support, as well as many other 3D Extended Viewer options or color labels for the frames.

It is clear that the arrival of Frame.io to the featured apps is a complete wonder. Now, you have the possibility to share all your content very quickly, as well as discuss and comment fully live with your work contact.

All your files are fully accessible to all users who require it instantly, no matter if you access from your smartphone or your high-end computer. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the other side of the world, the important thing is the ease of placing your opinions or dimensions in the exact frame where you need it, allowing everyone involved to improve the workflow.

Several other Adobe partners also joined the IBC 2022 keynotes, showcasing many exciting tools and solutions geared toward Premiere Pro and After Effects. As a special mention, you will find the great work being done by all the Adobe partners to enhance this creative ecosystem.

At the Adobe booth you will find many personalities who are helping to build a better influence on all Adobe tools:

Tom Frennette will present Camera to Cloud’s many tools for HDR content creation at the 2022 championship, regarding the team at NAB.

Steven König and Markus Goles will present the workflow aided by Frame.io and Adobe for the “Voice of Germany” program.

Special Effects Specialist Peter Eszenyi will discuss his performance on The Matrix: Resurrections using After Effects and Adobe Substance 3D Painter.

Adobe mainly thinks that the entire workflow is really agile and efficient, thinking that it is collaborative at all times. Therefore, there are also tools that fully support this flow at every step until the project is completed. Remember that you can access Adobe presentations at the IBC in Amsterdam or even analyze live broadcasts.