Adobe presents Photoshop on the web: you can now use the ‘app’ without installing it on your mobile

Adobe has finally taken the step that many have been asking for years: take one of its most successful programs to the ecosystem of web browsers to expand the number of users who can use the platform on the go, or from home if your PC or Mac does not have the ability to launch it natively. Thus, it was true that many professionals who used mobile devices such as the iPad, other types of tablets and Chromebooks, were limited by being able to use a solvent photo retouching application for their daily tasks. Now, with the presentation of the web version, that possibility is real regardless of the technical capacity of the device we are using. What can we do on the web? It must be said, however, that this online Photoshop will not be a clone that we can enjoy on the desktop since it has focused, above all, on collaborative tasks between work teams. For example, we can upload a PSD to the cloud, to our Adobe account, edit it with the tools it brings and, from there, share the link and review and comment with others on the changes that should be carried out . Surely it is less than what we could expect, but it is a good start for those groups in which communication is key when designing graphic elements and a general image of a campaign, a brand or any other material. Obviously, to benefit from this new functionality we will have to have a Creative Cloud account that contains access to this online Photoshop. Parallel to these changes, there are also improvements in the versions for iPad which are, thanks to the Apple Pencil, one of the most complete and that puts more functions in the hands of users. From now on, after the last update, we will have support for RAW and Apple ProRAW files of the files that are capable of generating both the iPhone 12 of 2020 and the iPhone 13 of 2021. In addition to these formats, there are also new smart tools for isolate elements of a photo automatically that will help those who move gigabytes and gigabytes of information to work on a daily basis. In addition to Photoshop, Adobe is focusing on improving its Illustrator for iPad and that is why it has taken advantage of these changes in Photoshop to do the same in the vector design app. Precisely, the landing of the Vectorize tool means the possibility of converting images into vector graphics with greater precision and clarity than up to now, which means saving time in many processes. All these changes have already started to be implemented. >