Adobe Premiere Pro now helps with music arrangements using AI

By: Brian Adam

Adobe introduces a new feature in the new version of Adobe Premiere Pro that will enable video editors to save time in their workflows. How could it be otherwise, this improvement comes from the hand of Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence technology.

LThe new feature is called Remix and it is used to make musical arrangements of audio clipsto help better match them to the total duration of the video project.

Samsung works on a perfect smart guitar to learn to play this instrument

clarify that this new feature does not exactly match the length of the audio clips to the length of the video as a whole, it simply makes changes (editing fixes) to the audio clips to help them fit better with the final duration of the project.

According to the description provided by the company:

Remix, powered by Adobe Sensei, uses artificial intelligence to analyze the song and generate a new mix that fits the desired length, be it shorter or longer than the original.

They add that:

Remix works so fast that it’s easy to try out different arrangements using the sliders on the Essential Sound panel.

With this new feature, editors will not have to spend hours arranging audio clips to the length needs of their videosso what until now they could do in hours, with Remix they will be able to obtain it in a matter of seconds, where they will simply have to check the results they will obtain in each adjustment.

The best thing is the final result, where Adobe Sensei will keep the beginnings and ends of the audio clips, but with alternations made in an invaluable and totally professional way in the rest of the content of the clips, as if they were new pieces.

The latest on the Apple Watch Series 7: new colors and …

This is one of the main features that comes in this new version, since it also the transcription function can now be used offlineand with triple the speed.

And if that wasn’t enough, users of the new 2021 MacBook Pros, powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, will find that the app now tailors the interface perfectly for their notched displays.

More information: Adobe

Previous articleTwitch gets more serious about usernames
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

