Adobe opens registration for MAX 2022

Today has just opened for the registration of MAX 2022 through the following link, with the special news about a unique event in hybrid mode. The start of gives you the chance to participate in absolutely everything the company plans on October 18-20. You can attend the event in person in Los Angeles, although you could still opt for the virtual modality for free.

Adobe’s MAX event

The opening of registration for the MAX event will allow all attendees and members in any modality a new opportunity to reach new creative horizons exploiting all the capabilities of each one. In addition, they will be able to use some new tools, perfect skills and join forces to comment on opinions and experiences with the community of specialists in all products.

In addition, you will be able to consult everything that will happen in this MAX event through the catalog of sessions. In this way you can make a totally unique experience according to your needs and what you want to discover. In any case, you will be able to analyze your options based on the modality, that is, if you attend in person, you will have more than 200 sessions and workshops available to carry out in Los Angeles. However, if you decided to start as an assistant in virtual mode, you will still have the possibility of more than 100 sessions worldwide.

The content that MAX will have is totally unrepeatable, placing its attendees in workshops with experts, as well as sessions with renowned designers who seek to promote the talent of all those present. Those who decide to register can choose any area of ​​the 9 sectors offered by MAX:

Access events depending on your modality

In any type of modality that you decide based on what you need in your creative experiences and learning, rest assured that you will be assured of an interesting opportunity. Well, to reiterate a bit, attending in person grants the opportunity to enter the MAX Bash. This will be a party that will feature the best of artistic installations, as well as live music with a special presentation by Twenty One Pilots among much more.

Don’t worry either if you decided to connect online, because you can also count on all the activities regarding the virtual mode, as well as participation in special raffles. Therefore, as a recommendation, keep up to date through the conversation of the event in the networks of Facebook Y Twitter.