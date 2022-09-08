Adobe news for the transition of content productions to the cloud

Inc. has just shared some of the novelties that it is exhibiting in hall 7 with stand 7.B35 of IBC 2022, an event specialized in showing the advances that occur between the union of the industry with the technology industry, that these days is being celebrated in Amsterdam until next September 12.

In this way, the company shows the next steps it is taking to bring content production to the , leaving behind the stage in which production was carried out locally, and where, thanks to the cloud, collaboration between the different professionals involved in the production of content for television, advertising, cinema, social networks, etc., it is even easier.



Collaboration anywhere in the world thanks to the cloud

In this regard, Adobe Unveils First Cloud-Based Collaborative Solution for Content Shot on Virtual Setsin addition to the integrations in Premiere Pro and After Effects also oriented to collaboration, and even the new integrations in Adobe Camera to Cloud that allows shooting and editing content simultaneously.

Camera to Cloud (C2C) is, for those who are not familiar with it, the tool that facilitates workflow through the use of automations when bringing images from cameras to collaborators anywhere in the world.

Adobe further adds that:

Powering the transition from disk drives to cloud-based workflows, Camera to Cloud has dramatically changed the way video is created, having already been used in over 4,200 . Now, with Camera to Cloud, traditional production teams, post-production teams, and others can have immediate access to footage as soon as it’s shot, no matter where they are. This allows editors to start cutting shows and movies while they are being shot.

That said, now with the new integration between Adobe Camera to Cloud, powered by Frame.io, and Mo-Sys, an award-winning maker of virtual production solutions, professionals who are using virtual sets in their productions will be able to see almost immediately as the effects used in said sets come to life, and with this it also facilitates the visualization and edition to the teams that may also be available in any other part of the world.

Adobe requires that:

Mo-Sys’ NearTime® Cloud Rendering in Unreal Engine allows clients to take advantage of all the benefits of on-set visualization and high-quality VFX shots, without the costly limitations of real-time rendering. Mo-Sys seamlessly blends in-camera footage with virtual content, generates a highly accurate 4K composite, and transfers it into a neatly organized Frame.io project, resulting in near-instant access to content from anywhere. visual effects so you can edit and review from anywhere in the world.

On the other hand, Adobe points out that Premiere Pro and After Effects already come with Frame.io integration for better collaborative capabilitiesand available through a Creative Cloud subscription.

In addition, Premiere Pro has better tools for creating titles with quick access to editing elements and layers, as well as an automatic adjustment that makes the sound devein at the moment in which dialogues appear, and even mask filters also arrive. GPU-accelerated focus and posterization time.

On the After Effects side, keyframes get new color labels, and selectable track matte layers are coming to beta to simplify compositing, as well as fast hardware-accelerated native H.264 encoding exports.

And finally, Camera to Cloud now supports a larger number of production cameras and deviceswhere Adobe highlights compatibility with the Atomos Zato Connect device, the Teradek Serv Micro transmitter, and the Teradek Prism Flex encoder/decoder.

More Info/Image Credit: Adobe