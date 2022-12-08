Adobe names Luc Dammann to lead business in Europe

Adobe today announced the appointment of Luc Dammann as President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In his role, Luc will lead Adobe’s corporate and business operations through Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud Y Adobe Document Cloud, helping brands navigate digitalization by using content and data to create, personalize and enhance their customer experiences. Luc will report to Stephen Frieder, Director of Global Sales and Marketing for Adobe.

In the words of Stephen Frieder:

“In a world where consumer behavior is difficult to predict and changes daily, it is increasingly important for companies to deliver rich and dynamic digital experiences that connect with consumers, across all touch points. Luc brings to this role his relentless determination, creativity and a proven track record of helping brands connect with customers one-on-one, at every interaction, through great personalized experiences.”

Luc joined Adobe in 2016 to lead the Southwest Europe region and later became Vice President and General Manager of Western Europe. During that time, he led relationships with clients such as Real Madrid, Prada, Accor, Stellantis, BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole, ensuring that all customer experiences across channels reached the right person, at the right time. He previously held general management and sales positions in large companies of software Y start-ups in France and Europe, focusing on driving sustainable business performance.

Luc Dammann, President of Adobe EMEA, commented:

“In all digital experiences, consumers increasingly expect personalized experiences tailored to their context. To meet this need, companies across all industries are investing in digital technologies that provide a unified view of their customers so they can deliver engaging and effective experiences at all times. I am very excited to be working with our teams to help brands deliver value to their customers through personalization at scale.”

Adobe has recently expanded its presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, specifically with its headquarters in Paris, Milan, Basel and Bucharest, and has a total of 26 offices and innovation centers throughout the region.