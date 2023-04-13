Adobe Introduces Text-Based Video Editing With Artificial Intelligence

In the world of film and video, Adobe has always been a benchmark in the development of professional tools and applications. On this occasion, the company once again marks a milestone in the audiovisual industry with the incorporation of innovative functions in its flagship programs: Premiere Pro and After Effects. These updates allow video editors and motion designers to streamline their workflows, saving time and costs, while improving the quality and consistency of their productions.

Premiere Pro: AI at the service of video editing

text-based editing

One of the main innovations in Premiere Pro is the inclusion of text-based editing, as you can see in the image above. It uses artificial intelligence from Adobe Sensei to automatically analyze and transcribe video clips. In this way, professionals can edit their projects in a simpler and more intuitive way, copying and pasting phrases in the desired order directly on the timeline. Transcripts can be searched in the transcription window to identify exact words and phrases.

Automatic shade assignment and color detection

Another innovation in Premiere Pro is automatic tone mapping and registration color detection. This feature allows editors to mix and match HDR footage from different sources in the same SDR project, achieving consistent colors and contrasts without the need for look-up tables (LUTs) or manual adjustments.

Technical and performance improvements

The latest version of Premiere Pro features a number of technical improvements that make it the fastest ever released. Among them, highlights the acceleration of the GPU for different professional formats, transitions and title templates. Also included are features such as automatic background saving, system reset options, and an effects manager for plug-ins.

improved collaboration

Collaborative editing is a key aspect in audiovisual production, and Premiere Pro is not far behind in this regard. The new version adds thread locking, presence flags, and working offline, allowing editors to work more efficiently on shared projects. In addition, support for Frame.io is integrated to facilitate collaboration on the review and approval of videos.

After Effects: optimizing animation and motion design

Context Sensitive Properties Panel

After Effects celebrates 30 years with the addition of a context-sensitive properties panel, giving you quick access to the most important animation settings. This panel automatically adapts to the user’s selections, making timeline navigation faster and reducing the learning curve for beginners.

ACES and OpenColorIO: consistent and accurate colors

With the implementation of ACES and OpenColorIO, After Effects is able to maintain consistent colors when sharing files with other post-production applications. This allows users to create more accurate and photorealistic images in less time and with less effort.

To help its partners deliver creative experiences that inspire, transform, and move the world forward, Adobe is launching a new Adobe Video partner program, Adobe Video Partner Program, which provides a holistic and comprehensive approach to all Adobe video tools. The program offers access to exclusive benefits, resources and solutions designed to help grow and develop the businesses of our partners as they evolve.

You have more information at news.adobe.com