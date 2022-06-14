Adobe integrates tools inspired by the artist David Bowie

The historical, cultural and musical impact that the figure of David Bowie has built over the years is undeniable. The legacy left by this enormous artist can be seen reflected beyond generations. A person who sought his connection with himself and with the environment, so that today there are still artists who understand the lesson he left for the world. Adobe fully understands unique heritage and the importance of exploring a more unique you in your art.

Creators, artists, musicians continue this path through their own search for identity and fully expressing their art. The relentless creativity of each of these artists is now powered by better editing tools right in your software.

An inspiring legend for any creator

Recently, a collaboration between Adobe and Bowie 75 arrives, who are in charge of David’s 75th anniversary. The reason is the 50th anniversary of one of Bowie’s most iconic characters, Ziggy Stardust. Now the company presents in its software some tools on behalf of Bowie absolutely free. In this way, it seeks to continue the legacy by giving even more reasons to the creators.

It is clearly complex to bring together all the representative elements of this artistic icon, so variable in musical and personal matters. So this collection results in a lot of digital tools that add endless other content to all creators serving as inspiration.

One of the most amazing things about Bowie was always the bright colors. This is quite reflected in all the tools, from textures to elaborate patterns, as well as some based on the outfits used by the artist himself; along with backgrounds and 3D elements that will remind you of many albums.

Adobe tools reflect the essence of Bowie

Much of what David Bowie expressed was about showing himself and others that authenticity as an artist and person bears creative fruit. So in this case, the Adobe x Bowie collaboration brings packs, stickers, as well as 150 graphics, multiple and diverse tools designed by Thomas Hedger, Tabea Mahern, Tina Touli and Kae Neskovic. As if that were not enough, thanks to Creative Cloud you will be able to make use of the full range of functions available for Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express and Substance. Some extra brushes are built in for Photoshop (including iPad version)directly in the next link more information.

Some of the most representative digital tools in the Adobe x Bowie collection are:

the makeup brushes fully focused on reminiscing a bit about some of the artist's most representative songs, such as: "Changes", "Queen Bish", "Major Tom", "Ashes".

Some patterns and fabrics to wear are heavily inspired by the artist's most iconic outfits, so they can be molded and fused together to create even more.

Money that have a special color, quite the line that David followed, being so striking and explosive. At the same time there are also 3D elements in Substance that will be very reminiscent of poster images and discography albums.

sticker pack which has the symbols and graphics most used by the singer. Of the most representative such as Aladdin Sane's lightning and others such as the astral sphere of the alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

It is clear that the life and work of an author decades ago can have an impact both on contemporary works and more so in the digital age. Now even a little bit of inspiration can come from everywhere and what more could it be from an artist who worked so long to reflect identity, art and the purest individual expression within a sociocultural framework.

All the extra information about Adobe x Bowie you can have it in this link. In case you directly want to have all the digital tools on David Bowie x Adobe totally free, in this link.