Adobe Firefly, first impressions, examples and comparisons

I already have access to the new Adobe tool, which will allow us, among other things, to create images from text, thus competing with Midjourney, Dall-E, Stable Diffusion and company.

Firefly is an artificial intelligence-driven graphic design tool that uses GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) technology to create high-quality images, text, and effects. This tool is especially useful for those who want to create impressive designs without spending a lot of time on the process.

How to use Firefly AI

Step 1: Access Firefly

To use Firefly, you must first create an account on their website. Once you have created your account, you will be able to access the design tool when it is released (at the moment they are giving access little by little). The url is firefly.adobe.com

Step 2: Select the type of design you want to create

Firefly offers a wide variety of design options, from images and text effects to logos and banners. Select the type of design you want to create to get started.

Step 3: Set up the tool

Once you’ve selected the type of design you want to create, you’ll be able to configure the tool to suit your specific needs. You can choose different options such as image size, color palette, font, and other effects.

Step 4: Create your design

Once you’ve set up the tool, you can start creating your design. Use the tool options to adjust the image or text until it’s just right.

Use the styles well. Take a look at Hyper realistic, dramatic lighting…

Step 5: Download your design

Once you’ve finished creating your design, you can download it in PNG or JPEG format to use anywhere.

As you can see, to generate images, you write a detailed description of what you want to see and select certain options, such as image type, art style, and lighting. The tool then uses algorithms to generate multiple images that match the description. The user can select the images he likes and download them in different formats.

For text effects, the tool uses a variety of predefined layouts that can be customized with different fonts, colors, and backgrounds. The user simply writes the word or phrase they want to transform and chooses the design that best suits their needs. You can then download the result as a transparent image that can be used in other projects.

Content Types and Styles

In Firefly, there are four types of content: art, photo, none, and drawing. Each of them has different effects and styles available.

The “art” content type is designed to apply artistic and hand-painted effects to your images.



The “photo” content type is suitable for retouching and enhancing existing photos.

The “none” content type is suitable for images that do not need special effects or enhancements.

The “drawing” content type is designed to create vector and hand drawing effects.

In short, each content type has its own set of unique styles and effects to enhance and transform your images. By choosing the right content type and style for your image, you can achieve your desired result more effectively.



As you can see, I can combine content with different styles and delete them from the lower text field.

The Adobe Firefly presentation video

The video shows several examples of how to use Firefly. The first example shows how to generate images from a written description, using keywords like “tiger”, “green” and “forest”. Firefly creates various images based on these keywords and the user can choose the ones they like best and download them.

Another example shows how to use the tool to generate text designs with special effects. Firefly offers a variety of predefined text layouts that can be customized with different wording and fonts, and can be downloaded as PNG images with transparent backgrounds for use in design projects.

It also shows how to use Firefly to create keyword-based image collages. The user can type a list of keywords, and Firefly will generate multiple images based on those keywords, which can be combined into a collage using the built-in editing tool.

Finally, it shows how to generate logo designs from a written description using keywords. Firefly generates various logo options based on the keywords and the user can choose the one they like best and download it as a vector image in SVG format for use in design projects.

Tricks to use Firefly

As with any photo generator, there are a number of things to keep in mind:

– Use a detailed description in the search bar to get accurate results.

– Use the “Similar” option to get images that look similar to the ones you liked.

– Take advantage of the size and format options to obtain images that adapt to your needs.

– In the text section, change the word “Firefly” to any other word you like and use different text effects to customize it.

– In the video section, you can upload your own video and apply different effects and filters to enhance it.

– Experiment with different options in the music section to find the perfect music for your project.

– Use the “Composite” option to combine multiple images and create custom collages.

– If you have a specific image in mind, use the “Upload” option to upload it and apply different effects and filters.

– In the graphic design section, use different template options to create custom designs in minutes.

– Be sure to read the usage guidelines and limitations of the tool before using it for commercial purposes.

Comparison to Midjourney

If we compare the same prompt in the two tools we see that the style is completely different. Midjourney is capable of creating greater realism, Firefly allows us to create more “illustration” images, less photos, although if we play with the hyperrealism style, the difference is not that great.

On the other hand, Firefly is much easier to use, you don’t have to take into account so many variables, hyphens and dots, just play with the available styles.

With Firefly:

With Midjourney:

Playing with styles in Firefly:

I will show you tips and tricks during the next articles. Stay tuned!

Advantages of Firefly

The main advantage is the speed and the amount of resources offered. We can not only create images, we can create text, edit our photos, go from 3D to image, from drawing to image, create color variations in a vector… the possibilities will be enormous.