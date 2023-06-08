Adobe Firefly arrives at the new Adobe Express beta and in the coming months at Google Bard

- Advertisement -

Within the framework of the celebration of the new edition of the Adobe Summit EMEA, Adobe has just presented the new beta version of Adobe Express highlighting the integration of Adobe Firefly, its family of creative generative AI models, focusing on creators of all levels.

The company highlights that creators will be able to create images and effects and their respective variations in an unlimited way to use them on all types of supports, both physical and digital, obtaining the full potential of Adobe Firefly and knowing that this family of models has been trained with its own unique data set.



Adobe Firefly now as part of the workflow in Adobe Express

By integrating into the Adobe Express workflow, users will be able to use Adobe Firefly’s Text to Image and Text Effects features by simply submitting a few simple text descriptions to get the results.

In addition, the new beta version of Adobe Express also brings the power of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Acrobat into the creative experience so that creators can create their content in a fast, easy and fun way.

For David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media Business:

The new release of Adobe Express unites the technology of Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and Acrobat with our Firefly generative AI models in a fun and easy web app experience that empowers everyone from individual users to large organizations to create content. that stand out Creators can now make stunning videos, designs, and documents faster than ever before, and our integrated workflows with our flagship apps give Creative Cloud subscribers even more control over the creative process.

Other news for the new Adobe Express beta

In keeping with those statements, the new beta version of Adobe Express also features a new all-in-one editor, new video elements, multi-page layout and templates, PDF format support for importing, editing, and enhancing documents, quick actions such as removing backgrounds in images and videos and animating characters based on audio, among other new features.

Adobe notes that Adobe Express is the perfect complement to Creative Cloud apps, Experience Cloud, and Acrobat, noting that Creative Cloud members can perform imports and edits, as well as seamless sync between apps, as well as enable collaboration on real time and performing quick tasks

And for companies it points out that:

Seamless integration with Creative Cloud apps and Experience Manager democratizes creativity beyond design teams, and means organizations are empowered to create, collaborate, and deliver content at speed. Small and medium-sized business owners can easily plan, schedule, preview, and publish featured content, all from one place.

Available to everyone for free

Although we have explicitly mentioned Creative Cloud members and companies of all sizes, the truth is that Adobe Express is designed for everyone, so anyone who wants to can start by going to the website of this platform through a team of desktop and register, if you still do not have a user account, to start using its capabilities for free, while current members of Adobe Creative Cloud already have access to Adobe Express and can also take advantage of the integration with the other applications included in the subscription.

Adobe Firefly will bring its generative capabilities to Google Bard

On the other hand, Adobe advances that it has partnered with Google to bring Firefly and Express to Bard, so that in the coming months, Firefly «e will become the main generative AI partner for Bard, enhancing and enhancing the conversion capabilities of text to image.