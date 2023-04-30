Adobe discusses the future of digital work for small businesses

- Advertisement - The economy is often too multi-digital and physical, so Adobe now cares about small businesses looking to break out in the industry. Mainly they have to fill and exceed aspects of the capacities of the small companies, meanwhile to cover the needs and support towards their employees. Now that National Small Business Week is here, a new Adobe study called “The Future of Digital Work” or in Spanish “El futuro del trabajo digital” has emerged. Through this analysis, around 1,000 employees of small companies in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India and Japan were questioned. The question was focused on how much help technology brings to productivity, specifically with socioeconomic factors such as inflation, recession, layoffs in small companies. The most relevant answers from the Adobe study Productivity in small companies The constant updates of small businesses The digital importance of the Adobe study



The most relevant answers from the Adobe study

Productivity in small companies

It’s quite an impressive statistic to see that nearly 45% linked productivity to high-impact jobs relative to income earners, rather than the job itself. This is reflected in that up to 52% are highly committed to their positions in small companies, both at the level of being in the office 100% As 47% commented, this is up to 10% more compared to high-level companies.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the fact that it is important to highlight the stress factor that large companies present and that continues to be a recurring theme up to 72%. However, one of the most worrying issues reaching up to 60% in productivity is the situation in the external economy such as inflation and recession. The other worrisome circumstances for employees of small companies are the high costs of daily living, inflation, and wage disparity.

The constant updates of small businesses

Productivity is constantly changing due to other factors, while high-end companies do not contribute enough to these other sectors. mWhile up to 85% know the importance of technology to improve efficiency by improving the environment and work.

Many small business workers still keep working on paper which is tantamount to employee frustration. Up to 34% of employees think about leaving the position due to this lack of updating in technology. Technology is not only a matter of saving time, it is also carefree for the staff.

The digital importance of the Adobe study

Solutions are important for companies, especially sharing them since they are small. TOAlthough external factors continue to affect them despite everything, for which technologies can be a balance against these negative aspects.

- Advertisement -

Among the most prominent technologies to use in small businesses are automation and AI. Well, these companies save and improve their workflow from different levels. Up to 85% of the study found that automation is an important factor in productivity, while an impressive 92% believe that AI has a great impact on workflow.

Affirmations by Peter Shankman, Shank Minds founder mention how much they have helped the work. In the same way, highlighting automation and AI means a great increase from the flow of files to the scanning of the same through also different aspects of small companies, issues that also corroborates Sofiya Deva of The Postcard Edit.

- Advertisement -

The pandemic caused video conferencing platforms and tools to rise in popularity and usefulness regardless of the type of device you had. Mobile is at 6% and tablets at 5%. Although this did not prevent laptops from gaining ground with up to 58% and desktops 38%.

Up to 92% of the survey reveals that if a company has technologies in the position, it is a more attractive offer to accept.