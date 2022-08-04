Adobe Demonstrates Powerful New Sky Replacement Feature Coming to Photoshop

One of the most well-known s of the new AI-processing technologies in various post-processing programs is automated sky replacement, which takes a lot of the time and effort out of what is traditionally a rather tedious task. is the latest to offer their own version of the technology, as demonstrated in this new video.

Adobe recently demonstrated the new technology on their YouTube channel. The feature has not yet been released, but will appear in an up version of Photoshop. The feature has options like the ability to choose the sky you would like to use or to shift and scale it as needed, with Photoshop leveraging Adobe Sensei to handle the often tedious task of masking and blending the new sky. Beyond this, Sensei will also adjust the color and lighting of the foreground to match that of the new sky, making the blended image more convincing. I have discussed how much I enjoy using Luminar’s version of this feature before, as it enables new creative opportunities (especially since you don’t have to slog through the process manually), and certainly, people like real estate photographers will find it quite useful for their work. Check out the video above to see it in action.