Adobe Creative Cloud Express PDF shows off new features

If we talk about PDF responsive tools, you will know that you are getting one of the best and first-class tools built into the Creative Cloud app. This new version will let you know that your new PDF will keep the formatting and layout of your original document, now including tables, bullets and much more.

New Quick Actions in PDF

The release of Creative Cloud Express this time included two quick PDF actions, as well as the ability to convert documents to and from PDF. They recently added more quick PDF actions, like being able to combine files into a single PDF and organize each page. This would make it easier to update or reuse files without having to exit the application for more efficiency.

Important to mention the relevance for creators. Now they will have the possibility edit the entirety of a single PDF directly in the Creative Cloud Express editor. This possibility makes a lot of sense, because after all, a central part of the app is to make working with the content much faster and easier. Developers have listened and read user feedback, so they continue to implement more and more direct PDF editing tools and features. To improve more and more future updates, it is recommended to stay tuned for the next versions.

While the developers were looking for new features for the users, this version has introduced a new quick action for editing text and images directly in PDF so you can add, or if you wish, change the text or size of images in existing PDFs. If you’re interested, we leave the direct link to try Adobe Creative Cloud Express PDF.

Here is a summary of the new PDF features that you can use from the Creative Cloud Express home tab:

Edit Text and Images

This function is totally focused for when you have PDF’s that need small, but important updates to be done. For example: Are the prices on your sales sheets no longer correct or do you need to change the date on an event brochure? it is possible to edit your PDF files existing ones by adding or changing text and rotating or resizing images directly in Creative Cloud Express.

Combine files into a single PDF

It is very possible that you need to create only one PDF by joining different parts of other files. This is now doable, bringing together multiple files even though they are in various formats or started from different programs. You may have a new proposal that includes a PNG photo, another with an Excel spreadsheet table, and a few Word documents. Upload these various files using the new quick action that combines them into a single PDF document. You no longer have to worry about converting individual files to join them later. Make it happen with a single quick action from the Creative Cloud Express home tab.

Organize your pages

You can easily upload one or more files, rearrange the pages if necessary, dragging and dropping the page thumbnails in the order you need. Download the document as a single PDF. For example, let’s say you’ve received a bunch of files from a vendor that are all in different formats, so use this quick action to arrange the pages to upload the various documents or rearrange them in a new specific order to save them all together as one. PDF. You can also delete, insert and rotate the pages. If you only need a selection and not all the pages, you can select and extract specific pages to create a new PDF.

All Creative Cloud Express users get one free PDF quick actions download per week. Subscribers to the Creative Cloud Express Premium plan, or plans that include premium access to Creative Cloud Express, have access to unlimited downloads of PDF Quick Actions from the Creative Cloud web app.

Contributions to possible tools

If there is any input for Creative Cloud Express developers, you can let them know about the content you require. Well, as we have mentioned in this post, many of the new functions implemented have been devised based on comments from the community. The creators plan to add even more PDF features in the future. Meanwhile, this application promises to bring quite up-to-date and necessary things for handling PDF editing within the Creative Cloud Express editor.

If they want, users can still send messages or comments about what they would like to see implemented as a feature in future updates. If you have any specific request or comment, send your suggestions to the Creative Cloud Express UserVoice page available to everyone.