Adobe Creative Cloud Express PDF shows off new features

Since the creation of Adobe Creative Cloud Express, a few months ago, they have always been outside what is necessary for the user. Therefore, now converting, combining and organizing PDF’s for free will be very practical and with faster actions.
A big part of this commitment means listening to your feedback and continually updating the app with new features, templates, and capabilities. We’re here for everyone to quickly and easily create featured content from thousands of beautiful templates. You can look forward to continuous improvements that will help you express your ideas in new ways, and this is just the beginning.
Adobe Creative Cloud updates
Adobe in its presentations has always shown dedication and predisposed creativity, it is part of its essence. However, they are now fully back with updates focused on helping you work more efficiently with your documents. On this occasion, it is necessary to emphasize enough quick actions entered to handle your PDF. The calls Quick Actions or quick actions for Creative Cloud Express PDF are based on those of Adobe Acrobat, which is the world standard when it comes to handling PDF.
If we talk about PDF responsive tools, you will know that you are getting one of the best and first-class tools built into the Creative Cloud app. This new version will let you know that your new PDF will keep the formatting and layout of your original document, now including tables, bullets and much more.
New Quick Actions in PDF
The release of Creative Cloud Express this time included two quick PDF actions, as well as the ability to convert documents to and from PDF. They recently added more quick PDF actions, like being able to combine files into a single PDF and organize each page. This would make it easier to update or reuse files without having to exit the application for more efficiency.
Important to mention the relevance for creators. Now they will have the possibility edit the entirety of a single PDF directly in the Creative Cloud Express editor. This possibility makes a lot of sense, because after all, a central part of the app is to make working with the content much faster and easier. Developers have listened and read user feedback, so they continue to implement more and more direct PDF editing tools and features. To improve more and more future updates, it is recommended to stay tuned for the next versions.
While the developers were looking for new features for the users, this version has introduced a new quick action for editing text and images directly in PDF so you can add, or if you wish, change the text or size of images in existing PDFs. If you’re interested, we leave the direct link to try Adobe Creative Cloud Express PDF.
Here is a summary of the new PDF features that you can use from the Creative Cloud Express home tab:
Edit Text and Images
This function is totally focused for when you have PDF’s that need small, but important updates to be done. For example: Are the prices on your sales sheets no longer correct or do you need to change the date on an event brochure? it is possible to edit your PDF files existing ones by adding or changing text and rotating or resizing images directly in Creative Cloud Express.
Combine files into a single PDF
It is very possible that you need to create only one PDF by joining different parts of other files. This is now doable, bringing together multiple files even though they are in various formats or started from different programs. You may have a new proposal that includes a PNG photo, another with an Excel spreadsheet table, and a few Word documents. Upload these various files using the new quick action that combines them into a single PDF document. You no longer have to worry about converting individual files to join them later. Make it happen with a single quick action from the Creative Cloud Express home tab.
Organize your pages
You can easily upload one or more files, rearrange the pages if necessary, dragging and dropping the page thumbnails in the order you need. Download the document as a single PDF. For example, let’s say you’ve received a bunch of files from a vendor that are all in different formats, so use this quick action to arrange the pages to upload the various documents or rearrange them in a new specific order to save them all together as one. PDF. You can also delete, insert and rotate the pages. If you only need a selection and not all the pages, you can select and extract specific pages to create a new PDF.
All Creative Cloud Express users get one free PDF quick actions download per week. Subscribers to the Creative Cloud Express Premium plan, or plans that include premium access to Creative Cloud Express, have access to unlimited downloads of PDF Quick Actions from the Creative Cloud web app.
Contributions to possible tools
If there is any input for Creative Cloud Express developers, you can let them know about the content you require. Well, as we have mentioned in this post, many of the new functions implemented have been devised based on comments from the community. The creators plan to add even more PDF features in the future. Meanwhile, this application promises to bring quite up-to-date and necessary things for handling PDF editing within the Creative Cloud Express editor.
