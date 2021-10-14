Adobe announces free PDF editor for Chrome and Edge

Adobe has announced the availability of a free PDF editor for web browsers. It supports Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge and its use is as simple as installing it as an extension.

PDF has become one of the main formats for storing digital documents due to its advanced features, the combination of text, multimedia elements or hyperlinks; the possibility of being encrypted and digitally signed and its multiplatform support, without changing its structure on Windows, Linux, Mac …

There is no shortage of free readers as you could see in this recent practical. Both in installed clients and in web browsers. All the main ones (Chrome, Firefox, Edge…) have built-in support for reading them and many users prefer to use them because of their speed and low resource consumption. But its functionality is limited and they do not offer any editing and / or advanced functions.

Free Adobe PDF Editor

The company that proposed this document format has published an extension that installed in Chrome or Edge facilitates the viewing, editing and managing PDF files without leaving your browsers. This new function, defined as «the most comprehensive PDF toolset directly in the browser«Debuted in August, but Adobe just announced it along with an update to its Acrobat tool.

With this update, Adobe Acrobat enables users to edit PDF files, add comments, marks, signatures, and more. basic edits directly within a browser window. The extension allows users to rotate, delete, or reorder PDF pages to optimize viewing and printing, transform a PDF into a Microsoft Word document, convert web pages to PDF, or download and share a PDF with others for group review and comment. no need to send an attachment.

Although the extension is free, it should be noted that the more advanced functions will not be available and if you need them you have to go to commercial paid software such as Adobe Acrobat Pro DC for which the company offers a free trial for one week.

The Adobe Acrobat extension is available for free from the Chrome Web Store. It also supports Microsoft Edge and although it has not been mentioned it should work the same way in Chrome OS.