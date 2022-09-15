Adobe acquires Figma paying the highest price seen in technology acquisition operations

Inc, the company that develops important creativity solutions such as Photoshop or Premiere, among many others, has just acquired , a web-based platform specializing in cloud-based collaborative workflow solutions for creative development of applications and websites.

The operation will cost around 20,000 million dollars, which Adobe will contribute both with cash and also through the purchase of Figma shares.. Adobe thus becomes the technology company that pays the price for an acquisition, and is also the most important purchase it makes.



Adobe’s most important acquisition

It is expected that the operation is closed already throughout the next year, still having to go through the approval by the shareholders of Figma, in addition to having the approval of the regulatory authorities.

Until the closing of the operation arrives, Figma will continue to function independentlyAnd when the time comes, Dylan Field, co-founder and CEO of Figma, will continue to lead it, reporting to David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s digital media division.

Field notes in a statement that:

There is a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate the growth and innovation of the Figma platform with access to Adobe’s technology, expertise and resources in the creative space. For example, we will have the opportunity to bring your expertise in imaging, photography, illustration, video, 3D and font technology to the Figma platform.

Figma has become quite relevant in the course of the covid-19 pandemic by becoming an attractive option to work collaboratively among several remotely in creative processes, having a very attractive pricing policy to the point of trying to become an alternative to Adobe.

Some may fear that before the acquisition by Adobe, Figma could be infected by its pricing policy, an aspect that many creatives have criticized in recent years and looking for lower cost alternative options that meet their needs.

For now, they’re moving on. no plans to change prices, and Figma will remain free for educational settings:

Figma’s educational offering was a key part of our conversations and Adobe is fully aligned with the increasing number of designers/developers/creatives in the world.

More information: figma