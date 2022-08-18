adidas launches a different wireless headphones: they have solar charging

- Advertisement -

Taking advantage of solar energy is an option that is becoming more and more widespread due to its benefits, both in the user experience and in what has to do with respecting the environment. As well, Adidas It has just announced new headphones that use it and that are very attractive for this and other reasons.

The specific model we are talking about is the Adidas RPT-02 SOL and they are headband-type to offer the maximum possible comfort. To communicate with sound sources, the chosen wireless technology is Bluetooth 5.2, which ensures perfect synchronization with smartphones and tablets (for example). It is important to mention that this is a device that has options that are interesting for use on the street, such as the inclusion of water protection.

Good sound in these Adidas headphones

This is achieved because the drivers included in each of the sound elements are from 45 millimeters, which is combined with features such as a frequency that goes from 20 to 20,000 Hz or that the sensitivity is 105 dB to offer a very high definition in low, medium and high. In this way, whether you are enjoying music or the effects of games. You will enjoy everything with great level.

Solar panels built into the headband (featuring Exeger Powerfoyle cells that convert all forms of natural and artificial light sources into energy) allow these Adidas headphones to hit a milestone when it comes to autonomy : nothing less than 80 hours. This places this accessory as one of the best on the market and is ideal for those who are away from home a lot for this reason. By the way, its charging is done through the use of a USB type C port.

Some more details and its price

So that everything is very complete, these Adidas RPT-02 SOL have microphone to be able to answer the calls that arrive at the phone with which they are synchronized and it should be noted that these helmets have a weight of 256 grams, which is not exactly outrageous. Besides, they have some controls that are quite intuitive because they include a comfortable command for it.

With two finishes in terms of color, night gray or solar yellow, the price of these Adidas helmets is not crazy considering the great novelty they offer for using solar panels. This is located in $229 (the change to euros is made directly, so there are no changes). The truth is that it is an accessory that is worth taking into account due to the advances it includes and its good finish.

