Adding a phone to a WhatsApp group without consent violates the law

The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has imposed four penalties of 1,000 euros each to a sports club in Córdoba as a result of to be added to a WhatsApp group, without prior request for your consent, to a former user of the facilities.

The RGPD obliges to obtain express consent for the processing of personal data

The claimant had not had a relationship with the entity for ten years when she saw how her phone number had been added without her consent to a WhatsApp group that offered information related to the activities of the sports center.

After the filing of a claim by the affected party, the AEPD considers that an unauthorized data processing has been carried out at the lack consent to include the claimant’s mobile phone number to a WhatsApp group, which contravenes article 6 of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD).

In addition, article 5.1.e RGPD would have been violated, which indicates that the processed data must be kept only for the time necessary for the purpose for which they were taken, a precept that would also be infringed since the affected party had not used the facilities for ten years .

On the other hand, by including your phone number in the WhatsApp group, two other articles of the RGPD would also be contravening, 32.1.b and 32.1.d relating to thea breach of confidentiality.

For all these reasons, the consideration of the facts has been of “an unintentional but significant negligent action”, due to the ten years that have elapsed since the affected party ceased to be linked to the sports center without it having ceased to keep their data.

As for the sanction finally imposed by the AEPD, it has been 1,000 euros for each of the infringed articles, a total of 4,000 euros that is very far from the maximum sanctions that can be imposed in these cases, which can be of up to 20 million euros or 4% of the total annual turnover of the previous financial year. An example of this would be the fine of 50 million euros imposed in France on Google by the body analogous to the AEPD.

